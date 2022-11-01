Read full article on original website
Narcity
This Christmas Village In Ontario Has Tree Cutting & A Forest Floor Full Of Campfire Pits
Prepare to make some magical holiday memories with your family at an Ontario Christmas village where you can cut down your own tree. A visit to Sloan's Christmas Village means a day full of festive activities as you enjoy the fresh air and scent of pine mixed with burning campfires. Your heart is sure to grow three sizes that day.
Narcity
Ontario's Twinkly Christmas Village Has Frosty Mountain Views & A Glowing Trail Of Lights
The picturesque Village is nestled between the Blue Mountains and the shining waters of Georgian Bay, about two hours from Toronto. The Christmas event, Holiday Magic at Blue, is returning from November 18, 2022 to January 8, 2023 with more lights and new attractions. Over 1 million lights will illuminate...
Narcity
This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is A '50s Time Capsule & Is Full Of Vintage Charm (PHOTOS)
If you love all things retro — prepare to fall in love with this vintage house for sale in Canada that looks just like a 1950s time capsule. Located in the Nova Scotia village of Musquodoboit Harbour, this 1950s-built home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a large dining area, as well as a bunch of original features.
Narcity
This Christmas Train Event Near Toronto Lets You Eat A Turkey Feast & Solve A Murder Mystery
It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but something sinister is going on at this train station near Toronto. The York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a festive-themed murder mystery experience, so you'll want to bring your Santa hat and magnifying glass. Murder at the Christmas Train Station...
Narcity
This Toronto Family Turned A $570K 'Haunted' Funeral Home Into Their Dream House (PHOTOS)
Just shy of two years after purchasing the old Victorian in Dresden, Ontario, Heather and Arryn Blumberg have transformed it into a gothic dream house. The Blumbergs, along with their two children Noa and Rafferty, have moved right in and the huge undertaking has even landed them their own Discovery+ reality television show called We Bought A Funeral Home.
Narcity
This Massive Light Festival Near Toronto Has An 'Enchanted Forest' & Illuminated Waterfall
Prepared to be dazzled, because this massive light festival near Toronto is returning for its 40th year, and it will add some sparkle to your winter season. You can explore over 3 million lights and more than 75 magical displays scattered along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands, and across the tourist districts.
Narcity
The Whitby Spa Revealed What Led To Its Pool Contamination & 45 People Are Now Suing
Whitby's Thermëa Spa Village has now revealed what caused a pseudomonas and staphylococcus (or staph) outbreak in one of its pools. The new spa, which opened on October 6, 2022, closed all of its pools on October 14 following a failed safety inspection of its saltwater pool, Källa, by the Durham Region Health Department.
Narcity
The Toronto Eaton Centre Will Not Put Up Its Massive Christmas Tree This Year & Here's Why
It might be the end of an era this holiday season at the Toronto Eaton Centre because there won't be a gigantic Christmas tree in the middle of the mall. Yes, you read that right, Christmas in the downtown mall might not be as festive as you'd like without the tree, but other things are happening to celebrate the festive season.
Narcity
This Cozy Home For Sale In BC Has Lake Views & It's Much Cheaper Than A Condo In Vancouver
There is a seriously cute home for sale in B.C. that comes with sparkling lake views and a decent listing price. The property is located on Nimpo Lake in B.C., and it's for sale for $348,000, which is way cheaper than the average condo price in Vancouver right now, which is sitting at $729,000, according to WOWA.
Narcity
These New Ontario Restaurants Were Named The Best In Canada & A Toronto Spot Topped The List
If you're craving something new for your next dinner out, then these spots are worth a visit. Air Canada enRoute has revealed its Top 10 list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants for 2022, and a Toronto restaurant took first place. The venues were chosen by journalist Nancy Matsumoto who...
Narcity
This BC Winter Wonderland Is The Perfect Spot For A Romantic Getaway & Here's Why
Bursting with cozy cafes, exciting seasonal activities and dreamy landscapes, Vernon is an ideal destination for a romantic retreat this winter. Get ready to grab your sweetie and whisk them away to this winter wonderland. There are plenty of accommodations for an intimate ambiance, where you and your S/O can...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Down Again Tomorrow & These Spots Got The Savings
November is off to a great start for the province. The sun is shining, Ontario gas prices are on a downward trend, and savings accounts are looking slightly less dent-free. According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 1 cent on Thursday, which, combined with Wednesday's 6-cent drop, could have cities such as Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 168.9 cents per litre tomorrow.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Is Being Overtaken By A Dense Fog This Morning & The Photos Are So Spooky
Drivers beware! Ontario's weather forecast is predicting hazardous travel conditions on Thursday morning as a dense fog creeps into most of the province. According to Environment Canada, the hazy conditions will force motorists to contend with "near zero visibility" throughout their morning commute on Thursday, which could increase the risk of accidents.
Narcity
I've Lived In 3 Canadian Provinces & Here's Why 'Onterrible' Is Actually My Favourite
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Ontario gets a bad rap in Canada, and if you've ever seen the nickname "Onterrible" trending on Twitter, you know what I'm talking about. But the province has a lot more going for it than you might think.
Narcity
I Dined In The Dark At Toronto's ONoir Restaurant & Here's Why It Was My Toughest Meal Yet
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Eating in the dark might sound like an exciting experience but in reality, it's a lot tougher than you might think. Toronto's O.Noir...
Narcity
Ontario's Daylight Saving Ends This Weekend & Here's Why It's Still A Thing
The end of daylight saving is right around the corner, and you know what that means, Ontario will have colder nights and shorter days. On Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 a.m., clocks will go back one hour, giving Ontarians a chance to wake up with the sunrise. This means that...
Narcity
Morning Brief: The Woes Of Working In Fast Food, Buying A Funeral Home & More
Off The Top: Elon Musk's quest to turn Twitter on its head continues, and like any savvy businessman, Musk turned to one tried and true idiom about making moolah: immediately start publicly haggling with best-selling horror author Stephen King. HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of...
