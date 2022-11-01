ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

This Christmas Village In Ontario Has Tree Cutting & A Forest Floor Full Of Campfire Pits

Prepare to make some magical holiday memories with your family at an Ontario Christmas village where you can cut down your own tree. A visit to Sloan's Christmas Village means a day full of festive activities as you enjoy the fresh air and scent of pine mixed with burning campfires. Your heart is sure to grow three sizes that day.
Narcity

This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is A '50s Time Capsule & Is Full Of Vintage Charm (PHOTOS)

If you love all things retro — prepare to fall in love with this vintage house for sale in Canada that looks just like a 1950s time capsule. Located in the Nova Scotia village of Musquodoboit Harbour, this 1950s-built home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a large dining area, as well as a bunch of original features.
Narcity

This Toronto Family Turned A $570K 'Haunted' Funeral Home Into Their Dream House (PHOTOS)

Just shy of two years after purchasing the old Victorian in Dresden, Ontario, Heather and Arryn Blumberg have transformed it into a gothic dream house. The Blumbergs, along with their two children Noa and Rafferty, have moved right in and the huge undertaking has even landed them their own Discovery+ reality television show called We Bought A Funeral Home.
Narcity

The Whitby Spa Revealed What Led To Its Pool Contamination & 45 People Are Now Suing

Whitby's Thermëa Spa Village has now revealed what caused a pseudomonas and staphylococcus (or staph) outbreak in one of its pools. The new spa, which opened on October 6, 2022, closed all of its pools on October 14 following a failed safety inspection of its saltwater pool, Källa, by the Durham Region Health Department.
Narcity

The Toronto Eaton Centre Will Not Put Up Its Massive Christmas Tree This Year & Here's Why

It might be the end of an era this holiday season at the Toronto Eaton Centre because there won't be a gigantic Christmas tree in the middle of the mall. Yes, you read that right, Christmas in the downtown mall might not be as festive as you'd like without the tree, but other things are happening to celebrate the festive season.
Narcity

This BC Winter Wonderland Is The Perfect Spot For A Romantic Getaway & Here's Why

Bursting with cozy cafes, exciting seasonal activities and dreamy landscapes, Vernon is an ideal destination for a romantic retreat this winter. Get ready to grab your sweetie and whisk them away to this winter wonderland. There are plenty of accommodations for an intimate ambiance, where you and your S/O can...
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Down Again Tomorrow & These Spots Got The Savings

November is off to a great start for the province. The sun is shining, Ontario gas prices are on a downward trend, and savings accounts are looking slightly less dent-free. According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 1 cent on Thursday, which, combined with Wednesday's 6-cent drop, could have cities such as Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 168.9 cents per litre tomorrow.
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Is Being Overtaken By A Dense Fog This Morning & The Photos Are So Spooky

Drivers beware! Ontario's weather forecast is predicting hazardous travel conditions on Thursday morning as a dense fog creeps into most of the province. According to Environment Canada, the hazy conditions will force motorists to contend with "near zero visibility" throughout their morning commute on Thursday, which could increase the risk of accidents.
Narcity

I've Lived In 3 Canadian Provinces & Here's Why 'Onterrible' Is Actually My Favourite

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Ontario gets a bad rap in Canada, and if you've ever seen the nickname "Onterrible" trending on Twitter, you know what I'm talking about. But the province has a lot more going for it than you might think.
Narcity

Ontario's Daylight Saving Ends This Weekend & Here's Why It's Still A Thing

The end of daylight saving is right around the corner, and you know what that means, Ontario will have colder nights and shorter days. On Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 a.m., clocks will go back one hour, giving Ontarians a chance to wake up with the sunrise. This means that...
Narcity

Morning Brief: The Woes Of Working In Fast Food, Buying A Funeral Home & More

Off The Top: Elon Musk's quest to turn Twitter on its head continues, and like any savvy businessman, Musk turned to one tried and true idiom about making moolah: immediately start publicly haggling with best-selling horror author Stephen King. HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of...

