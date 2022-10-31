ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Delta pilots overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CG2w_0itkXM5V00

( The Hill ) – Delta Air Lines pilots overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike on Monday if a new contract agreement with the carrier is not reached.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents the pilots, said 99 percent voted to call a strike if necessary, with the vast majority of its members participating.

“Today, Delta’s nearly 15,000 pilots sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a contract that reflects the value we bring to Delta Air Lines as frontline leaders and long-term stakeholders,” said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, who chairs Delta’s pilot union.

Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo

Under federal law, pilots cannot go on strike unless a federal government board declares an impasse in negotiations. After a 30-day cool off period, the union can go on strike or the carrier could initiate a lockout.

The union on Monday said its pilots are working under a contract negotiated in 2016 and discussions about a new contract that began in April 2019 have not borne fruit.

Discussions were paused for nearly two years during the pandemic, but the mediated talks resumed in January, the union said.

In a statement, the airline stressed that the vote will not affect customers and many steps remain before a strike is allowed.

Feds charge man accused of shooting wife at Walmart

“Delta and ALPA have made significant progress in our negotiations and have only a few contract sections left to resolve,” the airline said. “We are confident that the parties will reach an agreement that is fair and equitable, as we always have in past negotiations.”

As air travel demand resurged this year, the industry struggled to rebound after downsizing during the pandemic, with delays blamed in part on a pilot shortage that has particularly impacted regional carriers.

Other pilot groups represented by ALPA have leveraged carriers’ need for labor to negotiate significant raises and other benefits in recent months.

“Delta has rebounded from the pandemic and is poised to be stronger than ever, posting record revenues for the third quarter,” said Ambrosi. “Meanwhile, our negotiations have dragged on for too long. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court. It’s time for the company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in the Delta pilots.”

The federally mandated process between the union and Delta echoes a rail union strike that nearly occurred last month , which threatened to halt much of the country’s commercial and freight rail operations.

Railroad companies and unions reached a tentative deal, but multiple unions have since rejected that deal , fueling concern that a strike threat could return in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Man found dead near burning SUV had criminal history

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez. BCSO says deputies responded to a car on fire on the Pajarito Mesa near James Cook Dr. and Pajarito Rd. on October 27. They say when deputies arrived they found an SUV that was on fire. After the fire […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell police make arrest in 2018 murder case

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a murder four years ago. Alfonso Reyes Vasquez Jr. is accused of shooting Freddy Bersane to death in 2018. Bersane was reported missing, his body was never found. Police say a large bloodstain was found in Vasquez’s home and that DNA testing […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Crime Stoppers asking for info on 16-year-old’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for help figuring out how a 16-year-old died. They say Angel Soto-Gallardo was found dead near the intersection of southern and Cardenas back in May. Crime Stoppers is now featuring the case, offering a $1,000 reward for information. People can contact Homicide Detective Conor Coleman at 505-659-8570 or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Woman admits to taking Fentanyl, falls asleep with baby in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — She’s been in trouble repeatedly for putting others in danger on the road and even admitted to using drugs before getting behind the wheel. But as KRQE Investigates discovered, despite these arrests and admissions, a New Mexico woman’s court cases appear to be going nowhere. More KRQE Investigates An Albuquerque police officer’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Did the Governor early release a convicted criminal twice before a murder?

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify Ronchetti’s campaign’s position on the issue. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime is among the major campaign topics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election and it’s at the heart of two recent high-profile ads from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ads, the Ronchetti campaign blames incumbent […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Crash east of Bloomfield leaves one person dead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico state police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on Highway 64 east of Bloomfield. Officials say officers were dispatched to the crash around 4 p.m. on October 29. The initial investigation shows a Nissan Altima, driven by 24-year-old Leanna Florez, crossed into the other lane for unknown reasons and crashed […]
BLOOMFIELD, NM
KRQE News 13

Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
MORA, NM
KRQE News 13

What will your Christmas dinner look like in 2050?

In the Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer Scrooge’s final transformation from miser to philanthropist is marked by the big juicy turkey that he orders for the struggling Cratchit family – and which has inspired Christmas menus across Britain and North America ever since. A family-sized turkey...
KRQE News 13

Portales water line leak shuts city down

ENMU students living at San Juan Village are doing what they can to get through the outage. The staff has been helping students out. They were able to get cases of bottled water for students to take with them. Students are also trying to be resourceful.
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man with history of DWI pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial drunk driver is going back to prison by choice. Tuesday, he pled guilty to his latest charges with hopes that in the time he’s locked up, he can stay sober. Arnold Jones, a man with a history of DWI who led police on a chase in Albuquerque, pleaded guilty Tuesday. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, wind, and cold arrives Thursday

A storm system will bring rain, snow, and strong winds Thursday. Temperatures will be left much colder in its wake Friday. Winds have started picking up Wednesday across New Mexico. This is ahead of a storm system that will bring rain, snow, and strong winds to the state Thursday. A mix of rain and snow will begin around the Four Corners and the San Juan Mountains overnight. A cold front will be sweeping across the state through the day Thursday, dropping temperatures behind the front as it moves through. Rain and snow will also develop along and behind the front tomorrow. Most of the moisture will stay in western and northern New Mexico, with snow above 9,000′. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for parts of the northern mountains in New Mexico with a Winter Storm Warning for the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado. In addition to the rain and snow Thursday, strong winds will impact the entire state. Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are possible.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Quiet weather until a storm arrives Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another quiet day across New Mexico, but another storm will arrive late this week. This storm will bring strong winds, much colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Clouds began streaming into New Mexico from the west today. It’s a sign of upper-level moisture beginning to...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy