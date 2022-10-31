Read full article on original website
Related
WKU Athletics
Corley Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU wide receiver Malachi Corley has been added to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday. The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end,...
WKU Athletics
Lady Toppers Defeat Lindsey Wilson 84-61 in Home Exhibition
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Lady Topper Hoops will walk away from its lone exhibition of the season with a win after defeating Lindsey Wilson 84-61 at home. WKU had nine Lady Toppers score, with three in double-figures, as 12 players saw action on the floor. "I'm just proud of...
WKU Athletics
Lady Toppers Fall to North Texas in C-USA Tournament
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WKU Soccer was eliminated from the Conference USA Championship on Wednesday afternoon, falling to North Texas, 5-1. Despite the lopsided score, the Lady Toppers were in an even match in every other regard. Both teams got off 13 shots on the day and both sides put seven shots on goal.
