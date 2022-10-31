First look: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals odds and lines

The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) face the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) on the road Sunday in Week 9 for their 2nd and final regular-season matchup of 2022. Kickoff is 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale (FOX). Below, we look at Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Seahawks beat the Cardinals 19-9 in Seattle in Week 6 as 2.5-point underdogs. They have won 3 games in a row and, after allowing an average of 34.5 points per game from Week 2-5, have allowed only 15 points per game in their winning streak.

The Cardinals lost 34-26 on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings on the road as 4-point underdogs. They turned the ball over 3 times in the loss. They have not won consecutive games yet this season.

Seahawks at Cardinals odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Moneyline (ML): Seahawks +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Cardinals -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Seahawks +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Cardinals -120 (bet $120 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Seahawks +1.5 (-108) | Cardinals -1.5 (-112)

Seahawks +1.5 (-108) | Cardinals -1.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

2022 betting stats

ML : Seahawks 5-3 | Cardinals 3-5

: Seahawks 5-3 | Cardinals 3-5 ATS : Seahawks 5-3 | Cardinals 4-4

: Seahawks 5-3 | Cardinals 4-4 O/U: Seahawks 4-4| Cardinals 3-4-1

Seahawks vs. Cardinals head-to-head

The Cardinals and Seahawks have played one another 47 times and twice a season since division realignment in 2002 when both joined the NFC West.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 24-22-1 and have won 2 straight meetings and 3 of the last 4.

Seattle has won 7 of the last 9 meetings in Arizona.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith has not thrown a TD pass against the Cardinals in 3 career appearances.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is 2-4 in 6 career starts against the Seahawks with 7 TD passes and 3 INTs.

