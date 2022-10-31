ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
famuathletics.com

Rattlers win exhibition match versus West Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | In women's basketball exhibition play on Wednesday evening, the Rattlers tallied a 62-58 win over the visiting West Florida Argonauts. Ahriahna Grizzle led the team with 26 points, four assists, and five steals. Dylan Horton followed with 15 points. It was a close contest most of the way. West Florida's largest lead was 37-31 with 1:32 left in the second quarter. The Rattlers took control in the third, making it a 47-41 game for their largest lead.
famuathletics.com

Brooke Hudson and Irem Ucar Earned SWAC Honors Following Weekend Sweep

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball's Brooke Hudson and Irem Ucar earned more SWAC honors following the weekend sweep in Baton Rouge to improve their conference record to 12-0. Brooke Hudson - Defensive Player of the Week. Brooke Hudson was a digs machine for the Rattlers as she finished the...
High School Football PRO

Quitman, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pelham High School football team will have a game with Brooks County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
WCTV

‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
247Sports

FSU offers four-star OT Fletcher Westphal

Florida State offered Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora four-star junior offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal on Tuesday evening. He mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins a list of nearly three-dozen offers for Westphal. He is set to unveil a...
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
themiamihurricane.com

Dear FSU, a Miami rejection letter

Happy homecoming! I’m sure you’ve been made abundantly aware that our neighbors to the north, Florida State University, will be on our turf for a football rivalry game as old as time. No matter the outcome of Saturday’s game, we can all rest assured that we, our proud community of ‘Canes, have won the best prize of them all; Unlike the thousands of safety-school-Seminols of Talla-nasty, we got into the U. If I had the pleasure of writing one of the many rejection letters addressed to a now FSU student, it would go a little something like this:
WCTV

North Florida Fair kicks off in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Fair kicked off Thursday in Tallahassee and there is record turnout expected for its 80th year. Manager Mark Harvey said the fair has only taken breaks for Word War 2 and during 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a big event in Tallahassee...
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?

When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
wtxl.com

Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.
famunews.com

FAMU Unveils Knight Foundation Plaza, New Home for “Set Friday”

Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Knight Foundation Plaza and digital technology board that will become the centerpiece of the students’ vaunted “Set Friday” tradition. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Plaza is a 25,000-square-foot plaza that includes the Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater....
WCTV

Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Recording of WCTV's 11 p.m. show. Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show. Renewed concerns over parking lot parties after deadly shooting. A deadly shooting has reignited the concerns regarding parking lot parties and large crowds. Leon County parent calls for metal detectors at high schools.
famunews.com

City to Honor FAMU Alum Carrie Pittman Meek With Street Renaming

South Bronough Street to be renamed for the late Tallahassee-Born Congresswoman. The City of Tallahassee will soon commemorate the late U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Pittman Meek by naming a street in her honor. On Friday, Nov. 4, South Bronough Street between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue will be renamed Carrie Pittman Meek Street, continuing the legacy of the legislator who grew up in the Allen Subdivision neighborhood, just steps away from Florida A&M University (FAMU).
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wins $1 million from Mega Millions lottery ticket

A man from Hollywood claimed a $1 million prize on Thursday from a Mega Millions drawing. Shmuel Febles, 56, claimed the $1 million prize from a July 26, 2022, Mega Millions Drawing in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number.
