famuathletics.com
Rattlers win exhibition match versus West Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | In women's basketball exhibition play on Wednesday evening, the Rattlers tallied a 62-58 win over the visiting West Florida Argonauts. Ahriahna Grizzle led the team with 26 points, four assists, and five steals. Dylan Horton followed with 15 points. It was a close contest most of the way. West Florida's largest lead was 37-31 with 1:32 left in the second quarter. The Rattlers took control in the third, making it a 47-41 game for their largest lead.
famuathletics.com
Brooke Hudson and Irem Ucar Earned SWAC Honors Following Weekend Sweep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball's Brooke Hudson and Irem Ucar earned more SWAC honors following the weekend sweep in Baton Rouge to improve their conference record to 12-0. Brooke Hudson - Defensive Player of the Week. Brooke Hudson was a digs machine for the Rattlers as she finished the...
Quitman, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Bainbridge vs. Cairo
The final week of the high school football regular season is here, and there are still Region titles up for grabs in south Georgia.
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
FSU offers four-star OT Fletcher Westphal
Florida State offered Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora four-star junior offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal on Tuesday evening. He mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins a list of nearly three-dozen offers for Westphal. He is set to unveil a...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
themiamihurricane.com
Dear FSU, a Miami rejection letter
Happy homecoming! I’m sure you’ve been made abundantly aware that our neighbors to the north, Florida State University, will be on our turf for a football rivalry game as old as time. No matter the outcome of Saturday’s game, we can all rest assured that we, our proud community of ‘Canes, have won the best prize of them all; Unlike the thousands of safety-school-Seminols of Talla-nasty, we got into the U. If I had the pleasure of writing one of the many rejection letters addressed to a now FSU student, it would go a little something like this:
famunews.com
FAMU Homecoming Convocation Speaker Tiffany Greene Invokes Rich Family Rattler Legacy
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene invoked her family’s rich Rattler legacy as she addressed a near-capacity, lively, spirited Al Lawson Multipurpose Center for the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. A former queen of Orange and Green, Greene was introduced by her husband, Aaron Berry, who was...
WCTV
North Florida Fair kicks off in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Fair kicked off Thursday in Tallahassee and there is record turnout expected for its 80th year. Manager Mark Harvey said the fair has only taken breaks for Word War 2 and during 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a big event in Tallahassee...
ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Thomas County Central's Sam Brown
Thomas County Central's Sam Brown is this week's ABC 27 Scholar Athlete of the Week.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
wtxl.com
Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.
famunews.com
FAMU Unveils Knight Foundation Plaza, New Home for “Set Friday”
Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Knight Foundation Plaza and digital technology board that will become the centerpiece of the students’ vaunted “Set Friday” tradition. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Plaza is a 25,000-square-foot plaza that includes the Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater....
WCTV
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Recording of WCTV's 11 p.m. show. Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show. Renewed concerns over parking lot parties after deadly shooting. A deadly shooting has reignited the concerns regarding parking lot parties and large crowds. Leon County parent calls for metal detectors at high schools.
famunews.com
City to Honor FAMU Alum Carrie Pittman Meek With Street Renaming
South Bronough Street to be renamed for the late Tallahassee-Born Congresswoman. The City of Tallahassee will soon commemorate the late U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Pittman Meek by naming a street in her honor. On Friday, Nov. 4, South Bronough Street between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue will be renamed Carrie Pittman Meek Street, continuing the legacy of the legislator who grew up in the Allen Subdivision neighborhood, just steps away from Florida A&M University (FAMU).
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
WCTV
Jail escapee captured after chase, “physical altercation” with U.S. Marshal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Georgia jail escapee captured in Tallahassee could be facing more charges after court documents say he bailed out of a car and fought with a U.S. Marshal trying to arrest him. John Mincey was arrested near the corner of Miccosukee Road and Capital Circle NE...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $1 million from Mega Millions lottery ticket
A man from Hollywood claimed a $1 million prize on Thursday from a Mega Millions drawing. Shmuel Febles, 56, claimed the $1 million prize from a July 26, 2022, Mega Millions Drawing in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number.
Florida parking lot shootout leaves one dead and eight injured
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in eight people being injured and one person losing their life on Saturday.
