boisestate.edu
Meet the first Research Enterprise Intern and Traineeship cohort
In fall 2022, Boise State’s Division of Research and Economic Development welcomed the first cohort of the Research Enterprise Internship/Traineeship Program. This cohort of seven students will develop specialized knowledge and skills required to help faculty develop successful research programs, to manage the administrative and financial aspects of sponsored research, and to assist and advise with research compliance activities.
boisestate.edu
Kim publishes on zoning and local sustainability
Cheong Kim, research scholar for the Idaho Policy Institute in the School of Public Service, published an article in the Oct. 28 Journal of Environmental Planning and Management. Co-authored with Sung-Wook Kwon and Daniel Benjamin Bailey,“Zoning to enhance local sustainability: why local governments choose to use sustainability-focused land use tools”...
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
boisestate.edu
Update to eForms tools coming
The Office of Information Technology is working to add a new tool to the suite of electronic forms tools, which they anticipate will be a much needed improvement to quickly and effectively meet the university’s eForms needs. Technology and personnel resources for the current solution, Perceptive eForms, have been...
Post Register
The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
boisestate.edu
Cheong Kim co-authors paper published in the Journal of Environmental Planning and Management
An article, “Zoning to enhance local sustainability: why local governments choose to use sustainability-focused land use tools,” co-authored by Cheong Kim, IPI Research Scholar, has been published in the Journal of Environmental Planning and Management. This article examines why some cities use these sustainability-focused land use regulations and others do not with the analysis of data from multiple sources including ICMA’s (International City/County Management Association) Local Government Sustainability Practices survey.
KSLTV
Utah mom, doctor shed light on high-risk pregnancy diagnosis
SALT LAKE CITY — One Salt Lake mom was diagnosed with a rare, high-risk pregnancy diagnosis — placenta accreta — that put her life and her baby’s life at risk. Katie Young was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child when she found out about the diagnosis.
idahobusinessreview.com
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’
The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Remembering the Bear River Massacre
In 1863, near what is now Preston Idaho, a group of U.S. soldiers attacked a Shoshone village. Today the attack is called the Bear River Massacre and over 450 Shoshone men, women and children were killed. Darren Parry will be talking about Bear River this week as part of Boise's Fettuccine Forum and joins Idaho Matter to discuss this important piece of history.
Coalition speaks out against political extremism in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Respect – something former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney believes today’s political climate lacks. “Let’s get back to respecting each other,” Raney said. Last winter, Raney started Defend and Protect Idaho, a political action committee, to combat political extremism in Idaho. Voter...
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The post Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Next Weathermaker: Heavy snow headed for our mountains with a shot at AM valley snow
BOISE, ID (CBS 2) — Happy Thursday folks! Our next #WeatherMaker is headed for Idaho's mountains!. Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way late Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week mainly impacting the Blues, West Centrals, and Boise Mountains. which is great news for our local ski resorts!
Post Register
There is a rain/snow chance in the morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first snowfall of the season typically occurs around November 19th. But, we have seen snow as early as October 10th. By the same token, back in 1918, it didn’t snow for the first time in the valley until January of that year. Boise averages about 19” of snow per year but recently, we’ve seen as little as 11” of snow in the winter of 2016. The following year we more than made up for it with the Snowmageddon of 2017! It was the gift that kept on giving causing building collapses and many accidents. The record snow for Boise stands at 50” in the winter of 1916-1917. Many communities were buried in snow with no snow removal capability. It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’ll see in the Treasure Valley, but, the pattern is looking quite active starting this week.
boisestate.edu
Family Caregiver Navigator provides resources to support Idaho caregivers
November is National Family Caregivers Month and it’s a time to honor and address the many challenges that face family caregivers. One in every four Idahoans is an unpaid family caregiver who provides support to parents, grandparents, siblings, spouses, children, friends and neighbors. Caregivers are often balancing jobs while caring for others – these ongoing responsibilities can take an emotional and physical toll.
kjzz.com
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
boisestate.edu
Support foster students and receive promotional ball cap
For a limited time, faculty, staff and alumni can help support the Boise State Alumni Association’s Intercollegiate Knights Impact Scholarship with a $40 gift to earn a Boise State/Seattle Mariners branded baseball hat. The scholarship provides funds to help students from the foster care system attend Boise State. Those...
boisestate.edu
Changes for connecting email clients to Gmail and BroncoMail
Boise State Office of Information Technology is improving security for the campus community by making changes to how non-Google email clients, such as Outlook and Mac Mail, connect to Boise State Gmail accounts. The post office protocol, or POP, will no longer work for connecting to Boise State email accounts...
ksl.com
New regulations proposed for Salt Lake homeless resource centers following temporary ban
SALT LAKE CITY — When Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall withdrew her support from a proposed homeless shelter in the Ballpark neighborhood last October, she initiated a petition to ban new permanent homeless shelters in the city for six months. The temporary ban — which excluded temporary winter...
