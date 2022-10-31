Read full article on original website
Amendment 4 cleans up unconstitutional prohibition on clergy in legislature
Although not enforced for nearly 50 years, the Tennessee Constitution technically bars religious leaders from serving in the state legislature.
Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up
Democratic candidates castigated Republicans Wednesday for a gerrymandered redistricting plan and Davidson County election officials for errors that forced some Nashvillians to cast ballots incorrectly. “This is the result of a racist, bigoted, money-hungry Republican Legislature who is doing everything to hoard power to keep the system rigged against everyday working-class people,” said Nashville resident […] The post Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Campaign 2022: Hear Explinations of the Constitutional Amendments
As election day draws near, Rutherford Countians will be faced with several state Constitutional amendments to vote on. Rutherford County Election Administrator Alan Farley says there are four of them for voters to consider: …. If you'd like to learn more about the amendments and hear an explaination - in...
Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike the ban on ministers serving in the legislature, but not the ban on atheists
A violation of the Tennessee Constitution is pretty easy to spot at Nashville’s Lee Chapel AME any given Sunday. “God has opened some doors for folks in here. God has made a way out of no way for some folks in here,” Pastor Harold Love Jr. tells congregants during a recent service. “God has healed some folks in here.”
‘You have one job’: TN Democrats react to ballot mix-up
More than 200 people in Davidson County have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district. Instead of being given ballots for District 7, they were given ballots for District 6, according to the Associated Press.
Davidson County ballot mix-up: 212 affected votes
It's unlikely to sway any sort of vote, but it is the latest in a string of moves Democrats say suppresses voters.
Justice reform advocates urge Gov. Bill Lee launch special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder case
NASHVILLE, Tenn — Two national criminal justice reform organizations are calling on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Thursday to launch an independent investigation into "various justice system failures" which led to the murder of Eliza Fletcher. Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL)...
Officials say 200-plus votes cast for wrong Nashville races
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — More than 200 votes have been cast in the wrong races in Nashville since early voting began in Tennessee, election officials confirmed Wednesday. Davidson County election administrator Jeff Roberts said his office reviewed voter data throughout the night after The Associated Press first alerted officials Tuesday that voters were receiving conflicting information on what race they could vote in.
Poll: TN workers support Right-to-Work
Nashville – “Right-to-work protects workers like me and our individual choice to join a union and pay union dues – or not,” says Tad Franklin, “That’s why I’m voting Yes on Amendment 1.”. Amendment 1, known as the Right-To-Work Amendment, is on the...
Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
Election administrator: 212 ballots cast incorrectly in 3 precincts; claims problem has been fixed
Davidson County Elections Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts said Wednesday that an error that caused some Nashville voters to cast ballots in the wrong race was resolved by local and state officials on Tuesday night. The Associated Press first reported on Tuesday that in at least one precinct, including the 7th Congressional contest, some voters […] The post Election administrator: 212 ballots cast incorrectly in 3 precincts; claims problem has been fixed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennesseans deciding gubernatorial succession with Constitutional Amendment 2 vote
Tennessee is one of the two states where the Senate speaker is also the lieutenant governor. The position is mostly ceremonial except if the governor dies or is removed from office. In that case, the lieutenant governor could resign from the Senate and take over. A constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall would apply that same process for temporary matters.
Voting rights advocates are challenging a Tennessee law that makes it a felony to hand out absentee ballot applications
Legal challenges over voting rights are brewing in courtrooms across the country heading into the midterm elections, including in Tennessee, where voting rights advocates are awaiting the decision on a case over absentee ballot distribution. The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP and Memphis-based community groups, represented by the Campaign...
Explainer: Do you need to vote in the governor’s race for your amendment vote to count?
You do NOT need to vote in both the governor's race and for an amendment for your vote to count. But the process is a very complex one.
Governor Bill Lee Says He is Committed to Fighting Crime in Tennessee
The issue of crime across the nation is drawing much attention from voters going into the November 8th General Election. Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said the state has not been immune to the rising problem. Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News he feels the main reason behind the crime...
Bipartisan support for abolishing slavery from Tennessee Constitution
Tennessee is one of more than a dozen states that still has slavery or involuntary servitude provisions in its Constitution
Republican candidates are listed first on Tennessee’s ballots. Here’s why that matters.
The saying “If you ain’t first, you’re last” comes from the movie “Talladega Nights,” but it also holds true in Tennessee politics. A candidate’s placement on the ballot is based on their party affiliation, not alphabetical order. That’s because under the state’s election...
LISTEN: GOP governor candidate Michels on Wisconsin’s multi-billion-dollar budget surplus
The Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin may be hoping history repeats itself at the polls next week. GOP candidate Tim Michels is pledging to reduce a multi-billion-dollar budget surplus, a situation similar to the 1978 election, when Republican outsider Lee Dreyfus unseated Democratic Gov. Martin Schreiber. “We know that...
Tenn. governor asked to investigate system advocates say enabled Eliza Fletcher’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice and victim advocacy groups want accountability and answers after the kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. Advocates say the system failed to protect her from Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused in the case. On Friday morning, Henderson will be back in court,...
Tennessee US House candidate Heidi Campbell's husband has stage 4 cancer
A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer.
