Smyrna, TN

Tennessee Lookout

Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up

Democratic candidates castigated Republicans Wednesday for a gerrymandered redistricting plan and Davidson County election officials for errors that forced some Nashvillians to cast ballots incorrectly. “This is the result of a racist, bigoted, money-hungry Republican Legislature who is doing everything to hoard power to keep the system rigged against everyday working-class people,” said Nashville resident […] The post Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Campaign 2022: Hear Explinations of the Constitutional Amendments

As election day draws near, Rutherford Countians will be faced with several state Constitutional amendments to vote on. Rutherford County Election Administrator Alan Farley says there are four of them for voters to consider: …. If you'd like to learn more about the amendments and hear an explaination - in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WHIO Dayton

Officials say 200-plus votes cast for wrong Nashville races

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — More than 200 votes have been cast in the wrong races in Nashville since early voting began in Tennessee, election officials confirmed Wednesday. Davidson County election administrator Jeff Roberts said his office reviewed voter data throughout the night after The Associated Press first alerted officials Tuesday that voters were receiving conflicting information on what race they could vote in.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Poll: TN workers support Right-to-Work

Nashville – “Right-to-work protects workers like me and our individual choice to join a union and pay union dues – or not,” says Tad Franklin, “That’s why I’m voting Yes on Amendment 1.”. Amendment 1, known as the Right-To-Work Amendment, is on the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Election administrator: 212 ballots cast incorrectly in 3 precincts; claims problem has been fixed

Davidson County Elections Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts said Wednesday that an error that caused some Nashville voters to cast ballots in the wrong race was resolved by local and state officials on Tuesday night. The Associated Press first reported on Tuesday that in at least one precinct, including the 7th Congressional contest, some voters […] The post Election administrator: 212 ballots cast incorrectly in 3 precincts; claims problem has been fixed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkms.org

Tennesseans deciding gubernatorial succession with Constitutional Amendment 2 vote

Tennessee is one of the two states where the Senate speaker is also the lieutenant governor. The position is mostly ceremonial except if the governor dies or is removed from office. In that case, the lieutenant governor could resign from the Senate and take over. A constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall would apply that same process for temporary matters.   
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Voting rights advocates are challenging a Tennessee law that makes it a felony to hand out absentee ballot applications

Legal challenges over voting rights are brewing in courtrooms across the country heading into the midterm elections, including in Tennessee, where voting rights advocates are awaiting the decision on a case over absentee ballot distribution. The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP and Memphis-based community groups, represented by the Campaign...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Governor Bill Lee Says He is Committed to Fighting Crime in Tennessee

The issue of crime across the nation is drawing much attention from voters going into the November 8th General Election. Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said the state has not been immune to the rising problem. Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News he feels the main reason behind the crime...
TENNESSEE STATE

Community Policy