Diane Schooley-Pettis, associate dean and professor in the College of Business and Economics, has served students at Boise State for over 33 years. She began her career at the college as an assistant professor of finance in 1989 and was made professor in 2000. In January 1999, Schooley-Pettis was selected to be an associate dean for the college, and is now the university’s longest-serving associate dean with 23 years in her role. She also served for over 1 year as the college’s interim dean.

BOISE, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO