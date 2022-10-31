Read full article on original website
boisestate.edu
Alum is runner-up, earns $5,000 at Boise Entrepreneur Week pitch competition
Fourteen finalists pitched at Boise Entrepreneur Week pitch competition on Thursday, Oct. 27, each hoping to win funding to accelerate their ventures. The finalists included Librarium, Pay4Me App, Galena Innovations, Shadowscape, Textual, Carehandler, Cafe Mule, Idaho Justice Project, TheOutfitter.Guide, Topline Revenue LLC, Soleni Shoes, Londr, Dharma Dr. and Chatterqant. Brad...
boisestate.edu
A new chapter for award-winning Idaho Review
Professor Mitchell Wieland stepped down as editor of The Idaho Review. The literary journal, which Wieland founded over 20 years ago, is published by the Creative Writing MFA program at Boise State University. Mary Pauline Lowry, an alum of the Creative Writing MFA program at Boise State and a lecturer in fiction for the Department of Theatre, Film and Creative Writing, will serve as guest editor for the 2022-23 academic year.
boisestate.edu
Meistersingers win third place for The American Prize in Choral Performance
Boise State’s Meistersingers won third place in The American Prize in Choral Performance – college/university division for 2022. The American Prize selected the Meistersingers as finalists for this prestigious honor in May 2022. Directed by C. Michael Porter, The Meistersingers, Boise State’s premier choral ensemble, represents the finest in choral excellence on campus. This auditioned group performs music from all historical periods and various nationalities.
boisestate.edu
Kim publishes on zoning and local sustainability
Cheong Kim, research scholar for the Idaho Policy Institute in the School of Public Service, published an article in the Oct. 28 Journal of Environmental Planning and Management. Co-authored with Sung-Wook Kwon and Daniel Benjamin Bailey,“Zoning to enhance local sustainability: why local governments choose to use sustainability-focused land use tools”...
boisestate.edu
User experience research certificate leads among academic programs
Don Norman coined the term “user experience” while working at Apple Computer in the 1990s. Norman, co-founder of the Nielsen Norman Group, a leader in the user experience field, explains that user experience research, commonly known as UX and UXR, “encompasses all aspects of the end-user’s interaction with the company, its services and its products.”
boisestate.edu
Schooley-Pettis retires; open house celebration Dec. 1
Diane Schooley-Pettis, associate dean and professor in the College of Business and Economics, has served students at Boise State for over 33 years. She began her career at the college as an assistant professor of finance in 1989 and was made professor in 2000. In January 1999, Schooley-Pettis was selected to be an associate dean for the college, and is now the university’s longest-serving associate dean with 23 years in her role. She also served for over 1 year as the college’s interim dean.
idahobusinessreview.com
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’
The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Recent Idaho ag stats no small potatoes
Read More IBR Headlines While many know that Idaho reigns as the No. 1 grower of spuds in the nation, fewer are aware that the Gem State is also No. 1 for barley. In the latest annual statistics released by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture on Oct. 31, Idaho was once again No. 1 in growing ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Land Board bought the farm
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
boisestate.edu
Meet the computer science students working to save Idaho elections
Two years ago, the Idaho Secretary of the State designated a team of interdisciplinary researchers to establish the Idaho Election Cybersecurity Center to begin developing tools, technologies, and policies aimed at protecting the future of elections from cyber and information attacks. Concerns of voter fraud and more safeguards for elections...
boisestate.edu
Support foster students and receive promotional ball cap
For a limited time, faculty, staff and alumni can help support the Boise State Alumni Association’s Intercollegiate Knights Impact Scholarship with a $40 gift to earn a Boise State/Seattle Mariners branded baseball hat. The scholarship provides funds to help students from the foster care system attend Boise State. Those...
boisestate.edu
Campbell to present at Literature for Lunch event Nov.4
Literature for Lunch begins its fall book discussion series at noon on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Boise Public Library. Ann Campbell, professor and chair of the newly established Department of English Literature at Boise State will lead a discussion of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility.”. The Literature...
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
Post Register
Groundbreaking for the Northside Logistics Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, along with representatives from LDK Ventures, McAlvain Construction, and TOK Commercial, broke ground on the Northside Logistics Center, a brand-new, efficiently constructed industrial park with. phase one offering 270,000 SF of warehouse and distribution center space located in Nampa. The new...
boisestate.edu
Family Caregiver Navigator provides resources to support Idaho caregivers
November is National Family Caregivers Month and it’s a time to honor and address the many challenges that face family caregivers. One in every four Idahoans is an unpaid family caregiver who provides support to parents, grandparents, siblings, spouses, children, friends and neighbors. Caregivers are often balancing jobs while caring for others – these ongoing responsibilities can take an emotional and physical toll.
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
KIVI-TV
Seven months after launching, Alaska canceling nonstop flight from Boise to Idaho Falls
This article was originally published by Anna Daly in BoiseDev. In June, Alaska Airlines launched a new direct flight from Boise to Idaho Falls. Now, Alaska confirmed that starting mid – December, it will no longer be offering this flight citing staffing problems and low demand. “There are a...
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho
A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environment impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public an environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project. The plan involves expanding two existing open-pit gold mines in the historically heavily mined area and building a third, then restoring the site after mining concludes. The Nez Perce Tribe opposes new mining in the area due to its potential impact on salmon habitat. The tribe says the project is within its aboriginal homeland where it has treaty rights.
The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!
Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
