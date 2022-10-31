Read full article on original website
Biden to make California election stop this week
President Biden is traveling to San Diego on Thursday and Friday, less than a week out from Election Day. He will participate in a political event on Thursday for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who is in a competitive race this cycle, the White House announced on Tuesday. On Friday, the...
California’s economy could become the 4th largest in the world
You’ve been reading for years that companies are fleeing California, putting the Golden State’s economy in peril. However, new analysis suggests that California’s financial standing is better than some of the strongest economies globally. Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office put out a press release highlighting California’s...
