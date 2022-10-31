ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Delta pilots overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V467P_0itkQRVN00

( The Hill ) – Delta Air Lines pilots overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike on Monday if a new contract agreement with the carrier is not reached.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents the pilots, said 99 percent voted to call a strike if necessary, with the vast majority of its members participating.

“Least Of These” food pantry starts packing Thanksgiving meals to fight poverty, here is how you can help

“Today, Delta’s nearly 15,000 pilots sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a contract that reflects the value we bring to Delta Air Lines as frontline leaders and long-term stakeholders,” said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, who chairs Delta’s pilot union.

Under federal law, pilots cannot go on strike unless a federal government board declares an impasse in negotiations. After a 30-day cool-off period, the union can go on strike or the carrier could initiate a lockout.

The union on Monday said its pilots are working under a contract negotiated in 2016 and discussions about a new contract that began in April 2019 have not borne fruit.

Discussions were paused for nearly two years during the pandemic, but the mediated talks resumed in January, the union said.

In a statement, the airline stressed that the vote will not affect customers and that many steps remain before a strike is allowed.

“Delta and ALPA have made significant progress in our negotiations and have only a few contract sections left to resolve,” the airline said. “We are confident that the parties will reach an agreement that is fair and equitable, as we always have in past negotiations.”

As air travel demand resurged this year, the industry struggled to rebound after downsizing during the pandemic, with delays blamed in part on a pilot shortage that has particularly impacted regional carriers.

Other pilot groups represented by ALPA have leveraged carriers’ need for labor to negotiate significant raises and other benefits in recent months.

“Delta has rebounded from the pandemic and is poised to be stronger than ever, posting record revenues for the third quarter,” said Ambrosi. “Meanwhile, our negotiations have dragged on for too long. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court. It’s time for the company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in the Delta pilots.”

READ NEXT: Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers

The federally mandated process between the union and Delta echoes a rail union strike that nearly occurred last month , which threatened to halt much of the country’s commercial and freight rail operations.

Railroad companies and unions reached a tentative deal, but multiple unions have since rejected that deal , fueling concern that a strike threat could return in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Winning lottery ticket in Howell County claimed

UPDATE 11/2 — This ticket has been claimed. Original story: HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in West Plains in Howell County on Oct. 29. The ticket was purchased a 10 Box Cost-Plus at 705 Kentucky Avenue. The winning numbers are 19-31-40-46-57 with a 23 Powerball and 2X modifier. Whoever […]
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF man arrested for allegedly holding woman and kids at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after officers responded to a call about a woman being beaten for hours and held at gunpoint with her children. Jaime Omar Vasquez Sr., 48, of Springfield was arrested on Oct. 30 and formally charged with three felonies: first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, and unlawful use […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Mountain View motorcyclist killed in Wright County

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a tree in Mountain View. Riley I. Pickard, 20, of Mountain View was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 south on Highway 95 about 12 miles north of Mountain Grove in Wright County. Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a […]
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Buffalo man killed in single-car crash

BUFFALO, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle left the road in Dallas County Wednesday, Nov. 1. Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo, was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger on Highway DD about 10 miles north of Buffalo. Around 5:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash involving his vehicle. They found […]
BUFFALO, MO
KOLR10 News

Mercy’s newest building begins construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is building a new multispecialty building in West Springfield to bring primary care, outpatient therapy services and occupational medicine to patients. Mercy celebrated the groundbreaking of their new building located at 3530 W. Mount Vernon St. The facility will include 11,000 square feet of space and twelve exam rooms for […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Mother sentenced for kidnapping son at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping her non-custodial son at gunpoint in Springfield in January of 2020 will spend three years in prison and five years on probation. Victoria Brown, 26, admitted to abducting the child, prompting an Amber Alert for the boy. Springfield Police found Brown and her son in Seymour […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Frightly News Investigates: MSU’s haunted arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University’s McDonald Arena is one of the oldest buildings on campus and one of the most haunted. History of McDonald Hall and Arena According to University Engineer and Director of Facilities Management, Brad Kielhofner, McDonald Hall and Arena was built in 1940. It was the fourth building built on campus. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Water boil advisory in effect for Mountain View streets

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A water break on Washington Street in Mountain View this morning caused the city to issue a precautionary boil advisory for certain streets in the area. Plum, Washington, Belmont, and Marr Streets are asked to boil their water as a reaction. According to a spokesperson for the city, they will have […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy