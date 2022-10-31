ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami

General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors Trade Features Bam Adebayo

Talent is important, but it’s not enough. In any situation, the fit has to be there as well. NBA players need to be good fits with teams too. Suppose you’re applying for a new job. You may be qualified for the position. Still, if the job is at a perfume factory, and you’ve got a major allergy to perfume, you won’t be a good fit for the job.
MIAMI, FL
NESN

How Dolphins Turned One Draft Pick Into Three Premium Players

Before kicking off his NFL career, Trey Lance was a hot commodity to land, requiring three first-rounders and a third-round draft selection in order for the San Francisco 49ers to move up and pick the quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2021 Draft. Fast forward two years later and it’s the Miami Dolphins whose trade return is aging substantially better.
NBC Chicago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game

Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
ARIZONA STATE
Miami Herald

Podcast: After trade for Bradley Chubb, are the Dolphins set up for a deep playoff run?

By the time the NFL’s 4 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline arrived, the Dolphins were one of the most active teams in the league. Miami made not just one but two trades to bolster its roster amid a 5-3 start. The biggest deal was acquiring Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a move that sent out two draft picks, including a 2023 first-rounder, and running back Chase Edmonds.
NBA Analysis Network

This Magic-Thunder Trade Features Mo Bamba

If you follow the NBA, chances are, you’ve got an opinion about tanking. Almost everyone does. In case you’ve somehow stumbled onto this page and don’t know what tanking is, it’s basically the process of losing games on purpose. The idea is to exploit the NBA’s lottery system in an effort to acquire elite young talent.
NBC Sports

Murray's dad shares harsh truth on son's game in loss to Heat

They say you are your own worst critic. But for Keegan Murray, that happens to be his father, Kenyon Murray. After the Kings lost their matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at FTX Arena, the NBA determined in its Last Two Minute Reports that Tyler Herro traveled before his game-winner with 1.8 seconds left in the game.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Restructure LB Jerome Baker’s Deal For $2.5M In Cap Space

Yates says the move was necessary to accommodate Miami’s trade deadline acquisitions. Baker, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Joshua Lloyd, Dillard

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Joshua Lloyd, of the Class of 2024 is one of Broward County’s best junior football prospects. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge rusher plays for Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School. His talent and leadership have helped the Panthers to a 6-3 record, including three in a row. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy