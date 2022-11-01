Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 11/7/2022
The November 7 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Paul Wight and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Dash did ring announcing. * Abadon defeated Amy Rose.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Still TBS Champion But Nyla Rose Continues To Hold The Belt Hostage
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured Jade Cargill defeating Marina Shafir to retain the TBS championship, and extend her undefeated streak to a miraculous 41-0. Shafir worked her MMA style of offense on the champ, but Cargill’s power once again played a major factor in the match. She would eventually nail the former horsewoman with her Jaded finisher. Despite her victory Cargill still doesn’t have the actual belt as former women’s champion Nyla Rose continues to hold it hostage. The Native Beast was at ringside yelling commentary during the matchup.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mazzerati Talks Her Time At ROH, IMPACT, and AEW
PW Mania recently conducted an interview with pro-wrestling star Mazzerati, who spoke with the publication about a wide variety of topics, like how she felt about working for several major companies like IMPACT, ROH, and AEW. Highlights can be found below. Working at Ring of Honor:. “I was hoping to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Wrestling Announces Throwback Throwdown III Event with IPWF Stars
The final Impact Wrestling streaming special of 2022 will be the Throwback Throwdown III event. Impact announced this week that Throwback Throwdown III will be taped on Friday, November 25 during WrestleCade weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event will then air on FITE, Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members on Friday, December 2.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another Longtime Indie Promotion Signs with FITE+ Streaming Service
FITE continues to make a name in the pro wrestling streaming world with their FITE+ service. We noted earlier this week how GCW, The Wrestling Revolver and Black Label Pro have all joined the service, which runs just $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. These promotions have brought their entire libraries to FITE+, in addition to all upcoming live events. FITE+ also includes content from the NWA, Top Rank, Triller Fight Club, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, SlapFight, GrappleFest, MCW, Glory Pro, and others.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Mandy Rose to Celebrate, Ava Raine Interview, Bron Breakker, More
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as the road to NXT Deadline continues. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be on tonight’s show to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of her title win. NXT Champion Bron Breakker will also be on tonight’s show for his first appearance since retaining over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov at Halloween Havoc. Apollo Crews has indicated that he will have his eyes on Breakker tonight.
Comments / 0