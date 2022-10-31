ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Ex-NFL star surprises Tennessee waitress with $1,000 tip on $14 tab

By Gregory Raucoules, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wgkz5_0itkOKvk00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A waitress in Tennessee got quite the surprise on Saturday when she received a massive tip courtesy of former NFL star Chad Johnson.

The six-time NFL Pro Bowl selection visited an IHOP in Knoxville Saturday morning before attending Tennessee’s 44-6 victory over Kentucky at Neyland Stadium . A receipt posted by Johnson showed he left a $1,000.00 tip on his tab of $14.29 of food at 9:35 a.m.

“It’s my first time in the ‘ville, going to the game tonight but I don’t know the Rocky Top song,” he wrote on the receipt.

‘Giant space pumpkin’: NASA explains what made sun ‘smile’ days before Halloween

The retired wide receiver tweeted previously that he would be traveling to Knoxville for his daughter Cha’iel’s official visit with the University of Tennessee Track & Field team. A senior at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, she already boasts two state titles in the 800-meter dash.

He was seen on the sidelines of Saturday’s game wearing a jersey of Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker and talking with Tennessee players. Johnson has been a vocal supporter of Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt since watching the junior catch two touchdowns against LSU while on another recruiting trip with his daughter.

The two met on the field pregame and Hyatt said the interaction was, “like a dream come true,” when speaking to media after the game.

“Atmosphere at Neyland is crazy,” Johnson wrote of his experience at the game.

He is well known as a prolific tipper at restaurants, often tweeting out four-figure tips along with “Proverbs 11:25,” the King James Bible verse that states, “he that watereth shall be watered also himself.”

‘Lady of the Dunes’ identified nearly 50 years after killing

Johnson played 10 seasons in the NFL from 2001 to 2011. He retired as the holder of 10 Cincinnati Bengals franchise records and currently ranks 32nd in NFL history for most career receiving yards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD is still looking for man wanted for theft

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has reached out to the community looking for a man wanted for felony theft. SAPD first reached out to the community looking for Cozad on August 17, 2022, for Wanted Wednesday. Cozad is 29 years old and described as being 5’9” with brown hair and blue […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas monkey smuggler pleads guilty, could face 20 years, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman could face 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to smuggling a spider monkey into the country and then fleeing from law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, of Katy, pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the United States without first declaring and […]
KATY, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD arrest man with various drugs and $2,000 cash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department Street Crimes Division has arrested a man possessing various narcotics and $2,000 cash. SAPD stated that Juan Lira, 45, was observed operating a vehicle near the West 1st and North Bryant intersection when officers conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, it was discovered that Lira was […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

County Attorney will prosecute the removal of El Paso District Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Attorney JoAnne Bernal’s office filed an Intent to Proceed in the case to remove duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Tuesday afternoon. The County Attorney’s Office was tasked with deciding whether they would prosecute the case by presiding Judge Tryon Lewis from Odessa. The Notice of Intent to Proceed […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD & SAISD to investigate social media threat

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a statement in the late hours of Tuesday, Nov. 1 regarding a recent social media threat towards Lake View High School. Police state that they are working in conjunction with San Angelo Independent School District to investigate the incident and further state that officers will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy