Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
itrwrestling.com
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday
WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place. Bayley...
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
PWMania
Sheamus Shares Funny Photos Of WWE & AEW Stars At His Wedding, Yokozuna’s History With Giants
– As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, “The Celtic Warrior” took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, “Reservoir Fellas.” Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus’ official Twitter feed.
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Crown Jewel predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
WWE Crown Jewel is set to go down on Saturday as WWE returns to Saudi Arabia. WWE is bringing most of its top stars to the event, taking another big swing in its controversial relationship with the country's government. In the main event, Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Coverage of the WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Others
WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted a Third Quarter 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
PWMania
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
stillrealtous.com
NXT Star Reportedly Released Due To Backstage Behavior
WWE returns have become more common than WWE releases over the last few months. However, this week five wrestlers were released from NXT. Bodhi Hayward had been involved in a storyline with Andre Chase University, but it looks like his time with NXT is over as the company has parted ways with Hayward.
wrestlinginc.com
Wes Lee Comments On Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer
At "NXT" Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee climbed his way back to the top, figuratively and literally, when he defeated four other men to win the vacant "NXT" North American Championship in a ladder match. This is Lee's biggest singles championship victory in his career, previously winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championships alongside Nash Carter, who was released earlier this year. Following the match, Lee and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, shared a moment where they were visibly emotional following Lee's moment. Lee commented on his relationship with Michaels.
ComicBook
WWE Gives New Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Show Official Green Light
Today WWE held its latest quarterly earnings call, and after it touted its latest financial numbers and the success of Clash at the Castle and Extreme Rules, it was time to talk about media and streaming. WWE revealed a few interesting details during this section, including the announcement that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be getting a brand new show. No major details like premiere date or network were announced, but it was stated that the show will consist of eight episodes up front, and if Miz and Mrs or Corey & Carmella are any indication, it will likely be a reality-based show following their lives as WWE superstars.
