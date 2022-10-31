When it was announced in October that the Georgia Clinical & Translational Science Alliance (CTSA), a group of Georgia universities, had received a $58.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue to improve the health of the state’s residents, it was a big announcement: The grant was the largest since the consortium – consisting of Emory University, Morehouse School of Medicine, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia, plus partners including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – was formed in 2007.

