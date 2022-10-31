Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAVY News 10
Veterans and Medicare
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
13News Now
'The beginning of a wave' | Norfolk Police Department will soon welcome new officers to the force
NORFOLK, Va. — Eighteen recruits are ready to proudly wear the Norfolk Police Department badge. For Benjamin Thorpe, it means carrying on the family legacy. “My granddad retired from here," he said. "He did 40 years here. So growing up, I guess in the Norfolk Police Department’s family.”
WAVY News 10
Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
Scotty Quixx files $2M lawsuit against Norfolk after being forced to close
The owners of Scotty Quixx as well as the bar and restaurant's landlord is suing the City of Norfolk, demanding their business be allowed to operate again and be awarded up to $2 million in damages.
William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
Former campaign manager sues Newport News mayoral candidate for $25,000
A former campaign manager for a Newport News mayoral candidate said she's owed $25,000. Levita Jones was Tina Vicks' campaign manager until September when the payments stopped.
WAVY News 10
‘Welcome to our park’: Local nonprofit and artist beautify historic community park
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit and artist are teaming up to bring new art to a historic park. Virginia Beach’s Seatack community has been around for more than 200 years. Its community park has seen a lot of changes in that time. Now, with a fresh coat of paint on the basketball court, community members want to welcome you to their park.
WAVY News 10
Sentara implementing new visitor badge system
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone walking into a Sentara hospital will be greeted by a new policy. A new badge system is going in all Sentara hospitals, as well as all free standing emergency departments and the Sentara College in Chesapeake. Samantha Kern, director of patient care services at...
WAVY News 10
Ex-campaign manager sues Newport News mayor candidate Tina Vick, alleges ‘illegal,’ ‘unethical’ behavior
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Just days before Election Day, a former campaign manager is suing Newport News mayoral candidate and current Vice Mayor Tina Vick, alleging that Vick breached their contract with “illegal and unethical” behavior relating to transparency with campaign finances. Levita Jones, the owner...
630 WMAL
Pastor Investigated for Campaigning During Church Services
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services. The Daily Press reports that a video surfaced recently showing Willard Maxwell Jr., pastor of New Beech Grove...
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces HBCU and Urban League Tutoring Partnership to Address Catastrophic Learning Loss
RICHMOND, VA — Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced an additional initiative to address catastrophic learning loss through a tutoring partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
5 displaced after mobile home fire on Baldwin Place in Newport News
Crews responded to a residential fire in Newport News early Friday morning.
13newsnow.com
More officers joining Norfolk Police Department
A class of 18 recruits will graduate in December. They are ready to fill gaps in the department as officers face a shortage.
Enrollment for toll relief now open
Toll relief has officially expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers. Starting Tuesday, eligible residents can now enroll in the Toll Relief Program.
Local pharmacies handle prescription pill shortage
The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Progress on Partnership for Petersburg
RICHMOND, VA — Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin provided a comprehensive update on the Partnership for Petersburg across six primary areas that are essential pillars to creating a thriving Petersburg. Governor Youngkin also participated in a ribbon cutting for a new Park and Ride deck at the Multimodal Transit Center which was built to replace the existing aging bus stop in downtown Petersburg.
13newsnow.com
Navy aims to buy 5 Columbia-class submarines as a block
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the Navy eventually replaces the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, it will be with the upcoming Columbia-class subs. Those new ones are built in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, in a special teaming arrangement with General Dynamic Electric Boat in Connecticut -- similar to what the two companies have done for years with the Virginia-class attack submarines.
