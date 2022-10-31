ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Veterans and Medicare

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit

William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

‘Welcome to our park’: Local nonprofit and artist beautify historic community park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit and artist are teaming up to bring new art to a historic park. Virginia Beach’s Seatack community has been around for more than 200 years. Its community park has seen a lot of changes in that time. Now, with a fresh coat of paint on the basketball court, community members want to welcome you to their park.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Sentara implementing new visitor badge system

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone walking into a Sentara hospital will be greeted by a new policy. A new badge system is going in all Sentara hospitals, as well as all free standing emergency departments and the Sentara College in Chesapeake. Samantha Kern, director of patient care services at...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
630 WMAL

Pastor Investigated for Campaigning During Church Services

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services. The Daily Press reports that a video surfaced recently showing Willard Maxwell Jr., pastor of New Beech Grove...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces HBCU and Urban League Tutoring Partnership to Address Catastrophic Learning Loss

RICHMOND, VA — Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced an additional initiative to address catastrophic learning loss through a tutoring partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Progress on Partnership for Petersburg

RICHMOND, VA — Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin provided a comprehensive update on the Partnership for Petersburg across six primary areas that are essential pillars to creating a thriving Petersburg. Governor Youngkin also participated in a ribbon cutting for a new Park and Ride deck at the Multimodal Transit Center which was built to replace the existing aging bus stop in downtown Petersburg.
PETERSBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

Navy aims to buy 5 Columbia-class submarines as a block

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the Navy eventually replaces the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, it will be with the upcoming Columbia-class subs. Those new ones are built in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, in a special teaming arrangement with General Dynamic Electric Boat in Connecticut -- similar to what the two companies have done for years with the Virginia-class attack submarines.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy