AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
Torrie Wilson Shares Things She Learned With Stunning Green Swimsuit Photo Drop
Women’s wrestling in modern-day WWE is far different from what it used to be back in the late 90s to the early 2000s. Currently, female WWE Superstars are treated with much more respect and are allowed to compete in longer matches. Torrie Wilson was one of the women who blazed a trail for those female Superstars today, and she also gave fans something else to be happy about recently.
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
WWE Blasted For Botching Rhea Ripley’s Booking On RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Her efforts were fruitful, because she is already a multi-time champion in the company. WWE was also blasted for how they booked Ripley on RAW this week.
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
Logan Paul May Have Steel Screws In His Hands
Logan Paul astounded fans with his impressive athleticism during his SummerSlam match against The Miz. Many people praised The Maverick for his dedication to professional wrestling as well. It turns out that his punch might pack a lot of heat in the squared circle as well. Paul’s ‘one lucky shot’...
Vince McMahon Agrees To Cover Costs Of WWE’s Hush Money Investigation
The pro wrestling world was shocked to learn of Vince McMahon’s affair involving a former employee. It was also reported that Vince McMahon paid $12 million to four women over a 16-year period to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. He continued paying through that hush money investigation.
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
Rhea Ripley Claps Back At Filthy Fan Request During WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has a lot of fans, and she enjoys interacting with some of them. Of course, sometimes those fans can go over the line a bit. Rhea Ripley competed in a six-person tag team bout on a WWE live event in Mexico on October 30th against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio along with her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The Judgment Day lost the match that night, though.
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
WWE NXT Releases Five Wrestlers From Contracts
WWE recently underwent another mass purge of NXT talent. The NXT releases are presently underway and we now have a list of talents who are no longer with WWE. PW Insider recently provided the list of talents who are no longer with WWE. Bodhi Hayward stood out in those vignettes with his facial reactions. He was most recently seen in Andre Chase University. He was reportedly cut from TV because of the plot that Duke Hudson had killed him.
Call For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley To Have A Legit MMA Fight
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most highly accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has squared off against the best of the best the pro wrestling world ahs to offer as well. A former WWE writer also wanted him and Bobby Lashley to have an MMA fight.
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Baby Name Revealed
Cassie Lee made a name for herself in WWE, during which she was known as Peyton Royce. She eventually went to Impact Wrestling and saw success there before leaving pro wrestling entirely for now. Fans have been waiting for more news regarding her and Shawn Spears’ upcoming son, and now they have finally revealed their son’s name.
ODB Claims Someone Turned Down Offer For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE kicked off the year in a huge way as they essentially opened up The Forbidden Door by allowing Mickie James to compete in the Royal Rumble. At the time, she was the Knockouts Champion and part of Impact Wrestling. Someone also seemingly blocked ODB from competing in the Royal Rumble as well.
Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration
Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
Kayla Braxton Voices Concern After iPhone Delivery Doesn’t Go As Planned
Kayla Braxton is one of the best personalities WWE has to offer. She is often known for speaking her mind when she fires back at online trolls. Braxton isn’t one to take anything lightly, even if it is a logistical issue. Kayla Braxton recently suffered an issue regarding the...
AEW Takes Major Shot At DX Raw Reunion During Dynamite This Week
WWE had made special arrangements for Billy Gunn to appear during the D-Generation X reunion segment on the October 10th, 2022, edition of RAW, but Daddy Ass couldn’t join his friends on the red brand. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a Billy Gunn Birthday Bash segment with The...
Bayley Calls Wade Barrett ‘Disgusting’ Over Comment About His Senses Tingling
Bayley is a veteran of the sport. The multi-time women’s champion has been very vocal about her beefs with certain superstars as well. This time Wade Barrett was on the receiving end of a fiery insult. WWE RAW Superstar Bayley recently sent a message to five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade...
