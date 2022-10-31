ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Beaches Near Savannah Georgia

A 20-minute drive from downtown Savannah, Tybee Island is one of the best places to enjoy a day at the beach. You can spend the whole day in the sun, swim, or surf as you want the white sand and calm, mild waves of the Atlantic. For more adventure, head to Tybee Pier and Pavilion, where you can check out the many shops and restaurants. You can also take advantage of its ice cream and restroom facilities.
SAVANNAH, GA
11Alive

Georgia high school seniors can apply to these colleges, universities in the state for free

ATLANTA — Georgia high school seniors will be able to apply to dozens of colleges and universities in the state for free during November. November marks Apply to College Month and the Georgia Student Finance Commission has partnered with the state's university and technical college system, several private institutions and Georgia Military College to provide application fee waivers.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Ogeechee OB-GYN expands team and women’s health options

Women in Bulloch and surrounding counties have turned to Ogeechee OB-GYN as their first choice for exceptional, convenient high-quality gynecological and obstetrical care since 1966. Since the practice began as the communities first gynecological and obstetrical provider they have become known for their compassionate care and embracing the latest procedures...
STATESBORO, GA
Narcity USA

Savannah Has Become The South’s 'Most Exciting Food Destination' & Here’s Where Locals Eat

Some of the best restaurants in Savannah, GA are hiding in plain sight but often get overlooked in lieu of local overrated tourist traps. Over the past few years, the culinary scene in my hometown of Savannah has taken off. Fine dining restaurants like The Grey and Common Thread have garnered media attention nationwide and elevated the standard in the local food and beverage scene.
SAVANNAH, GA
Jalopnik

Georgia May Replace its Gas Tax With a Per-Mile Fee

It’s unlikely that we’ll see more electric vehicles on the road than gas-powered cars anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. And since road construction and maintenance is currently funded largely by state and federal gas taxes, that presents a problem for governments. More people driving EVs means fewer people buying gas and less revenue from the gas tax. That’s why the state of Georgia may simply scrap it in favor of a mileage fee.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week

Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Small plane crashes, narrowly misses Georgia home; no one seriously injured

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A pilot had minor injuries and no one else was hurt after a small plane crashed next to a home in southeast Georgia, according to police. Emergency responders in Statesboro found the single-engine plane crumpled on the ground Wednesday afternoon beside a vehicle parked outside a house. Police Chief Mike Broadhead told the Statesboro Herald the pilot was able to walk and was taken for medical treatment as a precaution.
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Los Compas Taqueria – A must try

While we like to think we keep pretty good tabs on everything going on across the area’s food scene, I’m not at all afraid to admit when there is some great food out there we didn’t know about. The text came in a few weeks ago from...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Beaufort Memorial Express Care adds certified physician assistant

To increase the availability of urgent care in Beaufort County and beyond, Beaufort Memorial Express Care & Occupational Health has added another certified physician assistant to its clinical team. Amanda Piolata, PA-C, brings extensive experience in providing urgent and primary care to both adults and children, having served for five...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
11Alive

2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus.  Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office.  The bonus is […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

