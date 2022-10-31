Read full article on original website
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix and on lottery app in Georgia
ATLANTA — The mystery of which Georgia locations sold the lucky $1 million tickets on Wednesday has been solved. Although no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, including two tickets in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Where were...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Beaches Near Savannah Georgia
A 20-minute drive from downtown Savannah, Tybee Island is one of the best places to enjoy a day at the beach. You can spend the whole day in the sun, swim, or surf as you want the white sand and calm, mild waves of the Atlantic. For more adventure, head to Tybee Pier and Pavilion, where you can check out the many shops and restaurants. You can also take advantage of its ice cream and restroom facilities.
Georgia high school seniors can apply to these colleges, universities in the state for free
ATLANTA — Georgia high school seniors will be able to apply to dozens of colleges and universities in the state for free during November. November marks Apply to College Month and the Georgia Student Finance Commission has partnered with the state's university and technical college system, several private institutions and Georgia Military College to provide application fee waivers.
Ogeechee OB-GYN expands team and women’s health options
Women in Bulloch and surrounding counties have turned to Ogeechee OB-GYN as their first choice for exceptional, convenient high-quality gynecological and obstetrical care since 1966. Since the practice began as the communities first gynecological and obstetrical provider they have become known for their compassionate care and embracing the latest procedures...
Savannah Has Become The South’s 'Most Exciting Food Destination' & Here’s Where Locals Eat
Some of the best restaurants in Savannah, GA are hiding in plain sight but often get overlooked in lieu of local overrated tourist traps. Over the past few years, the culinary scene in my hometown of Savannah has taken off. Fine dining restaurants like The Grey and Common Thread have garnered media attention nationwide and elevated the standard in the local food and beverage scene.
Jalopnik
Georgia May Replace its Gas Tax With a Per-Mile Fee
It’s unlikely that we’ll see more electric vehicles on the road than gas-powered cars anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. And since road construction and maintenance is currently funded largely by state and federal gas taxes, that presents a problem for governments. More people driving EVs means fewer people buying gas and less revenue from the gas tax. That’s why the state of Georgia may simply scrap it in favor of a mileage fee.
Current cost of turkeys in Savannah grocery stores, fresh and frozen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those planning to host a Thanksgiving meal this month on the 24th, should expect to spend more on a turkey this year. As a result of inflation, food prices have soared across the nation. The recent Consumer Price Index shows that the cost of poultry increased by 9%. In Chatham County, the […]
Proposed Georgia wood pellet mill at center of environmental fight
Activists and a group of South Georgia residents are calling for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to adopt stricter oversight of wood pellet mills popping up across the region to feed global demand for biomass energy.
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Georgia in Wednesday’s drawing
ATLANTA — Two lucky winners in Georgia are waking up millionaires on Thursday. No one took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but two tickets sold in Georgia matched all five numbers. Those tickets are worth $1 million. The two tickets were sold at a Publix and on the...
WJCL
Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week
Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
Police ‘working extremely hard’ to find Quinton Simon after month passes with no sign of missing Georgia toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing. Police believe the little boy’s body is in a landfill. The search for him is the most extensive in the history of the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The case, which started as a report of a kidnapping is now […]
Small plane crashes, narrowly misses Georgia home; no one seriously injured
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A pilot had minor injuries and no one else was hurt after a small plane crashed next to a home in southeast Georgia, according to police. Emergency responders in Statesboro found the single-engine plane crumpled on the ground Wednesday afternoon beside a vehicle parked outside a house. Police Chief Mike Broadhead told the Statesboro Herald the pilot was able to walk and was taken for medical treatment as a precaution.
WJCL
Heavy police presence at Shuman Elementary School in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Thursday headlines. There is a heavy police presence at Shuman Elementary School in Savannah. Authorities are blocking off a part of the school as the investigation unfolds. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WJCL
Police: Protesters lead to 50 calls for service since Quinton Simon disappeared from Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Following the latest arrest outside the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon, police say they will be taking measures to limit protest activity in the neighborhood. On Thursday, police responded to Buckhalter Road for a dispute between hecklers and those inside the home. Authorities were...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Los Compas Taqueria – A must try
While we like to think we keep pretty good tabs on everything going on across the area’s food scene, I’m not at all afraid to admit when there is some great food out there we didn’t know about. The text came in a few weeks ago from...
blufftonsun.com
Beaufort Memorial Express Care adds certified physician assistant
To increase the availability of urgent care in Beaufort County and beyond, Beaufort Memorial Express Care & Occupational Health has added another certified physician assistant to its clinical team. Amanda Piolata, PA-C, brings extensive experience in providing urgent and primary care to both adults and children, having served for five...
2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus. Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office. The bonus is […]
