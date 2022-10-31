A 20-minute drive from downtown Savannah, Tybee Island is one of the best places to enjoy a day at the beach. You can spend the whole day in the sun, swim, or surf as you want the white sand and calm, mild waves of the Atlantic. For more adventure, head to Tybee Pier and Pavilion, where you can check out the many shops and restaurants. You can also take advantage of its ice cream and restroom facilities.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO