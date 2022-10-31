Read full article on original website
Technician Online
NC State women’s basketball blasts UNC-Pembroke in exhibition
No. 10 NC State women’s basketball beat the UNC-Pembroke Braves 81-22 in an exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 3. Several players donned a Wolfpack uniform for the first time after four of the five starters from last year’s historic squad finished out their collegiate careers. While it was just an exhibition game, the Pack took the opportunity to iron out some adjustments.
Technician Online
NC State football set to face Wake Forest in epic ACC showdown
The NC State football team is looking for revenge. Ever since the red-and-white’s heartbreaking 45-42 loss in Winston-Salem, this rematch game against Wake Forest has been circled on everyone’s calendar since the schedule release day. The Pack isn’t only looking for revenge, it’ll try to keep its impressive home win streak alive as NC State can tie its longest winning streak at Carter-Finley Stadium with a win over the Demon Deacons.
Technician Online
Pack men’s soccer needs near-perfect play against Pitt and beyond in ACC’s
The NC State men’s soccer team is slated to kick off its 2022 postseason with an ACC tournament berth against a fearsome No. 23-ranked Pittsburgh squad. While the Pack’s matchup with the Panthers may seem daunting at first, NC State may prove to be a tougher out than anyone may have expected if it plays to its full potential.
Technician Online
Pitt paces NC State men’s soccer in heated ACC tournament match
NC State men’s soccer suffered a heartbreaking 4-1 defeat to No. 24 Pitt in the first round of the 2022 ACC tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 2. After an intense 90 minutes of play in Pittsburgh, the Wolfpack entered overtime tied 1-1 with the Panthers. But it was in extra time that the more experienced and higher-ranked Pitt squad turned on the burners, scoring three goals to create a lopsided scoreline by the end of the full 110 minutes of play.
Technician Online
COLUMN: How MJ Morris kept NC State football’s home win streak alive in Raleigh
After a rousing 18-point comeback in its last game against Virginia Tech, all of Raleigh realized NC State football had a secret weapon hidden on the depth chart all along. The clock ticked down to the end of the third quarter in the red-and-white’s battle versus the Hokies on Thursday, Oct. 27. Virginia held a 21-3 lead, and many believed the Hokies would manage to end the Pack’s 14-game winning streak at home. It seemed as though NC State was defeated until true freshman quarterback MJ Morris let the Hokies know that taking down the Wolfpack at home wouldn’t happen on his watch.
Technician Online
TechSports’ predictions for NC State men’s basketball in 2022
Record: 18-13 MVP: Terquavion Smith. Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith is a pure hooper, plain and simple. His energy, his touch and his never-lacking confidence are exactly what the Pack needs from a returning player to help guide this relatively fresh-looking men’s basketball squad. Breakout player: Jarkel Joiner. Graduate guard...
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball faces challenging 2022-23 schedule
NC State men’s basketball’s 2021-22 season ended on March 8 in an ACC Tournament loss courtesy of the Clemson Tigers. After a long 244-day offseason, the Wolfpack will return to the court against Austin Peay on Monday, Nov. 7. Nonconference Matchups. The Wolfpack will play 12 nonconference games...
Technician Online
No. 10 NC State women’s basketball set to face impressive slate of opponents
Following an impressive 32-win season, which set a new program record, NC State women’s basketball will look to have an even better encore. Winning a fourth-straight ACC championship and finding a way to the Final Four are two goals for the Wolfpack this season. Before achieving those, the Pack will have a gauntlet of tough opponents to face during the 2022-23 season.
Technician Online
Fresh-faced NC State men’s basketball roster ready to flip the script
A robust NC State men’s basketball program is ready to put last year’s historically disappointing 11-21 season behind it — and this is the team that’s going to do it. Transferring from Ole Miss, graduate guard Jarkel Joiner is easily NC State’s most exciting addition from the past offseason. Outside of his ability as a scorer, Joiner adds a necessary veteran presence to help mold this strung-together Wolfpack team consisting of younger players and transfers into a cohesive unit.
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball dominates Lees-McRae in exhibition contest
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, NC State men’s basketball returned to PNC Arena to show Wolfpack fans the team is back and ready to put last year’s lackluster season behind it. The Pack overwhelmed Lees-McRae 107-59 in a contest that highlighted its strengths as a team. The Bobcats won...
Technician Online
Trust the process: NC State men’s basketball looks to bounce back in 2022-23 campaign
Last season was one to forget for the NC State men’s basketball team. A school-record 21 losses, a last-place finish in the ACC, multiple key injuries and a first-round exit in the ACC Tournament left a lot of uncertainty as to the direction of the program heading into the offseason.
Technician Online
DaQuanta Copeland running for mayor of Raleigh
DaQuanta Copeland, community organizer and advocate and vice chair for Wake County Health and Human Services Board, is running for Raleigh mayor. The focuses of Copeland’s campaign include affordable housing, ending gentrification and police accountability. Copeland: plans to support efforts to make affordable housing in Raleigh more accessible and...
