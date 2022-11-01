After a rousing 18-point comeback in its last game against Virginia Tech, all of Raleigh realized NC State football had a secret weapon hidden on the depth chart all along. The clock ticked down to the end of the third quarter in the red-and-white’s battle versus the Hokies on Thursday, Oct. 27. Virginia held a 21-3 lead, and many believed the Hokies would manage to end the Pack’s 14-game winning streak at home. It seemed as though NC State was defeated until true freshman quarterback MJ Morris let the Hokies know that taking down the Wolfpack at home wouldn’t happen on his watch.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO