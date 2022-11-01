Read full article on original website
Technician Online
COLUMN: How MJ Morris kept NC State football’s home win streak alive in Raleigh
After a rousing 18-point comeback in its last game against Virginia Tech, all of Raleigh realized NC State football had a secret weapon hidden on the depth chart all along. The clock ticked down to the end of the third quarter in the red-and-white’s battle versus the Hokies on Thursday, Oct. 27. Virginia held a 21-3 lead, and many believed the Hokies would manage to end the Pack’s 14-game winning streak at home. It seemed as though NC State was defeated until true freshman quarterback MJ Morris let the Hokies know that taking down the Wolfpack at home wouldn’t happen on his watch.
Technician Online
Pack men’s soccer needs near-perfect play against Pitt and beyond in ACC’s
The NC State men’s soccer team is slated to kick off its 2022 postseason with an ACC tournament berth against a fearsome No. 23-ranked Pittsburgh squad. While the Pack’s matchup with the Panthers may seem daunting at first, NC State may prove to be a tougher out than anyone may have expected if it plays to its full potential.
Technician Online
NC State women’s basketball blasts UNC-Pembroke in exhibition
No. 10 NC State women’s basketball beat the UNC-Pembroke Braves 81-22 in an exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 3. Several players donned a Wolfpack uniform for the first time after four of the five starters from last year’s historic squad finished out their collegiate careers. While it was just an exhibition game, the Pack took the opportunity to iron out some adjustments.
Technician Online
Pitt paces NC State men’s soccer in heated ACC tournament match
NC State men’s soccer suffered a heartbreaking 4-1 defeat to No. 24 Pitt in the first round of the 2022 ACC tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 2. After an intense 90 minutes of play in Pittsburgh, the Wolfpack entered overtime tied 1-1 with the Panthers. But it was in extra time that the more experienced and higher-ranked Pitt squad turned on the burners, scoring three goals to create a lopsided scoreline by the end of the full 110 minutes of play.
Technician Online
TechSports’ predictions for NC State men’s basketball in 2022
Record: 18-13 MVP: Terquavion Smith. Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith is a pure hooper, plain and simple. His energy, his touch and his never-lacking confidence are exactly what the Pack needs from a returning player to help guide this relatively fresh-looking men’s basketball squad. Breakout player: Jarkel Joiner. Graduate guard...
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball faces challenging 2022-23 schedule
NC State men’s basketball’s 2021-22 season ended on March 8 in an ACC Tournament loss courtesy of the Clemson Tigers. After a long 244-day offseason, the Wolfpack will return to the court against Austin Peay on Monday, Nov. 7. Nonconference Matchups. The Wolfpack will play 12 nonconference games...
Technician Online
Fresh-faced NC State men’s basketball roster ready to flip the script
A robust NC State men’s basketball program is ready to put last year’s historically disappointing 11-21 season behind it — and this is the team that’s going to do it. Transferring from Ole Miss, graduate guard Jarkel Joiner is easily NC State’s most exciting addition from the past offseason. Outside of his ability as a scorer, Joiner adds a necessary veteran presence to help mold this strung-together Wolfpack team consisting of younger players and transfers into a cohesive unit.
Technician Online
Trust the process: NC State men’s basketball looks to bounce back in 2022-23 campaign
Last season was one to forget for the NC State men’s basketball team. A school-record 21 losses, a last-place finish in the ACC, multiple key injuries and a first-round exit in the ACC Tournament left a lot of uncertainty as to the direction of the program heading into the offseason.
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball dominates Lees-McRae in exhibition contest
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, NC State men’s basketball returned to PNC Arena to show Wolfpack fans the team is back and ready to put last year’s lackluster season behind it. The Pack overwhelmed Lees-McRae 107-59 in a contest that highlighted its strengths as a team. The Bobcats won...
Technician Online
Transfer Jarkel Joiner set to lead reconstructed NC State men’s basketball team
By this point, it’s no secret that the NC State men’s basketball team has nearly an entirely new roster. Only retaining a handful players on its roster from the 2021-22 season, head coach Kevin Keatts had to do some serious work in recruiting and in the transfer portal to construct the new-look roster.
Technician Online
Reloading, not rebuilding: NC State 2022-23 women’s basketball roster
Expectations should remain high for NC State women’s basketball, who made it to the Elite Eight last March and are ranked No. 10 in the country going into this season. The last time NC State fans saw the team on the floor was in the Pack’s loss to UConn in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, who would go on to the championship game and lose to South Carolina.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Protecting Confederate monuments: How statues across the state of North Carolina remain standing
Walking through downtown Graham, citizens and visitors alike are greeted by locally owned businesses and restaurants, colorful murals and the historic Alamance County Courthouse — home to one of 42 Confederate monuments that stand across the state of North Carolina. The North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities...
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
getawaymavens.com
Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia
WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
chathamstartribune.com
Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad
After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
