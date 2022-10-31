NC State football’s win against Virginia Tech punctuated by best, worst defensive moments

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Technician Online
NC State football set to face Wake Forest in epic ACC showdown
The NC State football team is looking for revenge. Ever since the red-and-white’s heartbreaking 45-42 loss in Winston-Salem, this rematch game against Wake Forest has been circled on everyone’s calendar since the schedule release day. The Pack isn’t only looking for revenge, it’ll try to keep its impressive home win streak alive as NC State can tie its longest winning streak at Carter-Finley Stadium with a win over the Demon Deacons.
Technician Online
Pack men’s soccer needs near-perfect play against Pitt and beyond in ACC’s
The NC State men’s soccer team is slated to kick off its 2022 postseason with an ACC tournament berth against a fearsome No. 23-ranked Pittsburgh squad. While the Pack’s matchup with the Panthers may seem daunting at first, NC State may prove to be a tougher out than anyone may have expected if it plays to its full potential.
Technician Online
NC State women’s basketball blasts UNC-Pembroke in exhibition
No. 10 NC State women’s basketball beat the UNC-Pembroke Braves 81-22 in an exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 3. Several players donned a Wolfpack uniform for the first time after four of the five starters from last year’s historic squad finished out their collegiate careers. While it was just an exhibition game, the Pack took the opportunity to iron out some adjustments.
ESPN analyst says Tar Heels could pull the upset on Clemson if they win out
Following Clemson’s No. 4 ranking in the first installment of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings this fall, an ESPN analyst weighed in on the possibility of an ACC upset between the (...)
What we learned about NC State basketball in exhibition win ahead of Monday opener
Just five minutes into the Pack’s exhibition game against Lees-McRae, it seemed NC State stuff would follow the program into a new basketball season. It did not. The Wolfpack beat Lees-McRae 107-59 at PNC Arena on Wednesday.
Technician Online
No. 10 NC State women’s basketball set to face impressive slate of opponents
Following an impressive 32-win season, which set a new program record, NC State women’s basketball will look to have an even better encore. Winning a fourth-straight ACC championship and finding a way to the Final Four are two goals for the Wolfpack this season. Before achieving those, the Pack will have a gauntlet of tough opponents to face during the 2022-23 season.
On The Beat: UNC's Depth To Be Tested at Virginia
With North Carolina standing 7-1, a trip to Charlottesville awaits Mack Brown’s team. Going to Virginia has not been kind for Brown in the past, but his 2022 team has its sights set on bigger prizes that are only available if the Heels handle business Saturday afternoon. Inside Carolina beat writers Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to discuss the latest news coming from the Kenan Football Center and also discuss the Tar Heel basketball season that opens next Monday night against UNC-Wilmington.
packinsider.com
4-Star Shooting Guard Juke Harris Puts NC State in Top 12
4-Star 2024 Shooting Guard (6’6″/175) included NC State in his Top 12 that he released on Halloween, along with Clemson, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi St, UVA, Georgetown, Texas A&M, Houston and Virginia Tech. ON3 ranks Harris as the #21 overall player nationally in the 2024...
Technician Online
Fresh-faced NC State men’s basketball roster ready to flip the script
A robust NC State men’s basketball program is ready to put last year’s historically disappointing 11-21 season behind it — and this is the team that’s going to do it. Transferring from Ole Miss, graduate guard Jarkel Joiner is easily NC State’s most exciting addition from the past offseason. Outside of his ability as a scorer, Joiner adds a necessary veteran presence to help mold this strung-together Wolfpack team consisting of younger players and transfers into a cohesive unit.
College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown
North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
Mack Brown on Impact of Drake Maye, Winning on Recruiting: 'We're Having Some Kids Call Us Back'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Amid all the hype, touchdowns, miraculous throws, and wealth of potential of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, there is an intriguing side effect of what a player like Maye can do for a football program. During his Monday press conference, UNC head coach Mack Brown volunteered an interesting tidbit about the impact that the play of Maye and UNC's season is having on recruiting.
Coach K Makes Honest But Surprising Admission About Coaching
The former Duke coach retired after the 2021–22 season after 47 years of coaching college basketball.
Will all five 2023 Duke commits sign early?
The 2023 Duke basketball haul consists of five verbal commits and remains No. 1 in the country with a rating just a fraction of a point higher than Kentucky on the 247Sports Team Rankings. RELATED: Kentucky threatening Duke's top 2023 ranking But with the early signing period (Nov. 9-16) beginning ...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
cbs17
Pedestrian trail opening as part of ‘Complete 540’ project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Contractors have built a...
