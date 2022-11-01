Read full article on original website
‘Storytelling has become the art of world building’: Avatar and the rise of the paracosm
“I’m kind of just living on Pandora right now,” said James Cameron recently, as he tinkered with a remaster of his 2009 blockbuster Avatar, for rerelease in preparation for its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, in December. It’s the second instalment of a four-part franchise that includes the already-written Avatar three and four, due for release in the next decade, by which time the audience will have had ample opportunity to join Cameron on his fictional world.
Arctic Monkeys disappoint fans yet again with seventh album, ‘The Car’
The Arctic Monkeys returned from a five-year hiatus to launch their seventh studio album “The Car,” which was released Oct. 21. Although the album has a few notable songs worth a second listen, most of the album can be described as recycled lounge pop. This is a continued downward spiral for the band, which began with the release of their 2018 album, “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.”
Can theaters survive the streaming era?
More movies are going to streaming services like Netflix. But as we return to normal from the pandemic, will this be the end of movie theaters? One local theater manager says he doesn’t think so.
Special Interest: Endure review – jackhammer beats and punk catharsis
New Orleans punks Special Interest come at the world head on, turning up the volume on the harsh realities society’s most overlooked face until the walls vibrate and the speakers blow. Their distinctive blend of techno and hardcore has always felt physical and communal, intended for dingy warehouses and beer-soaked basements where outsiders reign. Their latest album, Endure, skews almost radio-friendly, in an attempt to find release during a period of intense grief.
Nova and Comet: The Doubtful Dinosaur
I’m a fourth-year Art+ Design student with a concentration in Animation. I’ve been a cartoonist at Technician since August 2021 and I started a series called “Nova and Comet."
