Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Was in U.S. IllegallyNews Breaking LIVEWashington, CA
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Social is now officially in beta, and will launch soonB.R. Shenoy
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley ranked number one public university for startup founders in PitchBook annual ranking
UC Berkeley was deemed the number one public university for startup founders in PitchBook’s annual university rankings Monday. With 1,406 undergraduate startup originators emerging between 2012 and 2022 — and $45.7 billion being raised in capital by undergraduate founders alone — campus ranked second among all private and public universities and was only surpassed by Stanford University, according to the rankings.
Daily Californian
'Deeply offensive and despicable': Berkeley Law, Zionist students condemn ‘Berkeley Bans Jews’ trucks near campus
Berkeley Law has recently ramped up security in the wake of “Berkeley Bans Jews” billboard trucks that have driven by campus to protest the decision of nine student groups — of which there are more than 100 — to ban Zionist speakers. Accuracy in Media, or...
Daily Californian
Latinx Research Center to receive $3M in state funding
California State Sen. Nancy Skinner announced $3 million in funding for the UC Berkeley Latinx Research Center on Friday. Skinner, who is also chair of the state senate’s Budget Committee, worked with other colleagues to allocate funding to the center in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget that was approved and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. She noted that there were many legislators, including individuals from the California Latino Legislative Caucus, who supported and helped achieve the request.
Daily Californian
Campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover rescinds claim to Native American ancestry
UC Berkeley associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who often worked with students in the campus Indigenous Community Learning Garden, released a statement Oct. 20 on her personal website revealing that she has no documentation verifying Native American ancestry. Hoover, who is currently the chair for the Division of Society & Environment...
Daily Californian
Climate justice requires mental health action
As UC Berkeley students, we are often faced with many stressors and obstacles that we have to deal with on an everyday basis. Arguably the most prominent threat to this planet today is climate change, defined as temperature and weather fluctuations that occur over time. Particularly, climate change effects may be exacerbated due to the burning of fossil fuels and increasing greenhouse gas, or GHG, emissions in the atmosphere. Within the past four decades, the occurrence of extreme weather events, or EWE, have increased twofold around the world.
Daily Californian
‘Overloaded’: Berkeley High teachers seek compensation for recommendation letters
Expectations that Berkeley High School, or BHS, teachers write large numbers of letters of recommendation for students has given them an increasingly overwhelming workload, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Berkeley Unified School District used to provide teachers with one day off for every ten recommendation letters, which are a routine...
Daily Californian
Midterm Elections 2022: Ready, Set, Vote!
Midterm elections are an often overlooked part of our democracy, with lower voter turnout and less media fanfare. While presidential elections tend to steal the spotlight, engaging with the plethora of local, state and national issues and races on the 2022 ballot is crucial to affect change. This year, Berkeley voters will have a chance to weigh in on protecting access to abortion, California’s next governor, local officials and housing policies, Congressional representatives and more.
Daily Californian
2 teams of Berkeley researchers teach robot to walk on its own in record time
Two teams of UC Berkeley researchers have trained quadruped robots, also known as robot dogs, to learn to walk on their own in the real world in record time using reinforcement learning, or RL, algorithms. RL enables a robot to complete a task such as walking by rewarding it every...
Daily Californian
DeCal class will curate upcoming exhibit at Hearst Museum
A UC Berkeley DeCal course aiming to decolonize campus’s relationship with the Philippines is allowing students to curate an exhibit at the Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology. The course, which is titled “UC Berkeley, The Philippines and Filipinx America,” covers UC Berkeley’s relationship with the Philippines in terms...
Daily Californian
Vote for housing this November
This November, students have the opportunity to defend tenants’ rights and promote progressive policies by casting ballots in Berkeley elections and beyond. While the Berkeley ballot may seem overwhelming, there are many crucial local races and measures where student votes will be instrumental. Students comprise more than a quarter...
Daily Californian
Writing is hard
The writer’s block is real, y’all. A large part of the process to meet my two articles per week quota is just sitting in front of my computer, a blank doc open, being absolutely stumped on what to write. It’s not that I don’t have ideas; I have dozens of topics I jot down on my notes app when they pop up in my brain. I just can’t seem to make it happen, but then I do. I write my articles and make the edits, and the whole process repeats the next week.
Daily Californian
Five must-know buses for Berkeley students
Between the pain of driving in Berkeley and the wonderful, free Clipper card bestowed to every student, riding buses is my main form of transportation. But even now, in my last year on campus, I’m still learning about new routes. I’ve compiled a list of what I think are the most helpful buses to get around Berkeley so that you can avoid the confusion that has cost me so many occasions of running late or getting lost.
Daily Californian
Berkeley Law Practicum works to reduce veteran deportation, improve healthcare access
Berkeley Law’s Veterans Law Practicum, or VLP, dedicates itself to achieving better healthcare for exiled veterans while preventing veteran deportations and reducing convictions stemming from mental health conditions. The VLP is a course that focuses on social injustice within the U.S military. The program, led by campus law lecturer...
Daily Californian
A taste of home: Casa Latina Bakery
Originally from Los Angeles, it comes as no surprise that I’ve had my fair share of authentic Latin American food. It’s practically unavoidable to not see street vendors selling carne asada tacos when you’re in the area — they’re everywhere. When I got to Berkeley,...
Daily Californian
‘A reminder to all of us’: Vigil held for William Evans, truck accident victim
A vigil was held Tuesday for William Evans, who was killed by a truck driver while crossing Bancroft Way at Shattuck Avenue in his wheelchair. Evans was 72 at the time of his death. The vigil, which was held at the site of the accident, was organized in a joint effort by Walk Bike Berkeley, Senior & Disability Action, the Traffic Violence Rapid Response Team and Telegraph for People, or TFP.
Daily Californian
‘A second chance’: Largest affordable housing development in Berkeley history opens
Community members, government officials and financial contributors came together to celebrate the grand opening of Berkeley Way Apartments and the Hope Center — the largest affordable housing development for low-income and unhoused people in Berkeley’s history — on a sunny afternoon last Thursday. Against a backdrop of...
Daily Californian
‘Pedestrians are constituents’: City group advocates for election of leaders who will prioritize pedestrians
A group in Berkeley is advocating for the election of leaders who will fight traffic violence with urgency in light of multiple recent motor-pedestrian collisions. The group, called The Pedestrian Party, posted a call to action on their official website to vote into office those who will prioritize combating pedestrian harm and vote out those who put automobiles first.
Daily Californian
Reasons why you should vote in local elections
All too often, people discount voting in local elections. However, the belief that taking the time to vote is only worth it during the presidential election season couldn’t be further from the truth. Whether this is the first year you can legally vote or you’re already a seasoned voter,...
Daily Californian
Close but no cigar: Cal scarcely loses to Washington, ties with Oregon State
Ghosts, vampires and monsters weren’t the only scary things that came to haunt Berkeley this Halloweekend — Cal men’s soccer also had to face No. 1 Washington to determine its postseason plans. Unfortunately for the Bears, the result they needed on Thursday to secure a future in the playoffs slipped out of their fingers after the Huskies scored a late winner in the last nine seconds of the match. A couple days later, on Sunday, the blue and gold faced Oregon State, where they were able to come back in the latter half of the game to finish the weekend off with a draw.
Daily Californian
Will Cal women’s soccer stand tall against Stanford?
The closure of the Cal women’s soccer conference season towers over the suddenly stagnant Bears, with a visit from Stanford only a couple days away. The blue and gold plan to host their final conference opponent Friday, Nov. 4, at Edwards Stadium. With the Bears’ last match ending in a draw against Utah, there will be a lot of pressure for a win this tisme around — which, against the long-standing victor Stanford, may prove a difficult feat.
