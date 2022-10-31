ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPS STEM teacher gets students in the ring to box, learn life lessons

By Shardaa Gray
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAB6v_0itkFOmX00

CPS STEM teacher gets students in the ring to learn life lessons 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.

A Chicago Public Schools computer science teacher is rolling with the punches, teaching STEM classes during the day, then after school, his lessons turn to boxing.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with students and that teacher, who's also their trainer.

From the classroom to boxing pads, a Chicago Public School (CPS) teacher is teaching his students computer science during school hours and discipline through boxing after school.

"It takes timing, it takes rhythm. It's a lot to it. It's like a dance, but it's like a really aggressive dance."

Xavier Robinson has been a teacher at Percy Julian High School for five years. He's been boxing for more than 15 years.

"More than a year ago, three students came up with the after school boxing program after finding out their sensei is an expert at boxing," Robinson said.

"You never know what somebody got on their mind and what they're going through or whatever. And sometimes they just want to release it. So boxing would be a good way to do that."

Demarko Barnes is one of the students who helped come up with the idea. Robinson said this helps releases their aggression in a positive way.

"Right after school, that's when most of the aggression or most of the chaotic things can happen, anything can happen," Robinson said. "So, having them in a controlled environment is good for them. It's keeping them safe during that timeframe and it's not creating negative opportunities."

"When I do boxing, it really takes a lot of things off my mind. Having to calm down a lot. So I won't be as angry as I do."

Larry Carthan said when he boxes, the feeling is indescribable.

"It's hard to explain, but it's like, my mind, it goes away from everything. By the time I'm done, I just feel relaxed and calm."

More than 15 kids participate in the boxing program after school.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagocrusader.com

Urban Prep charter is revoked, loses takeover battle with CPS

Amid pleas and opposition, the Chicago Board of Education on Wednesday, October 26, cleared the way for Chicago Public Schools to take over the storied Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood. The takeover came 20 years after Urban Prep was founded to educate, groom and mentor young Black males to give them a bright future.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Community leaders gather to support victims of Lawndale drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Faith and community leaders in the Lawndale community gathered following Monday night's mass shooting on Polk and California.This comes as the search for the shooters continues.CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports from Lawndale with what they had to say. Those who spoke Wednesday wanted to make it clear that they stand with the victims of the shooting and that trauma support is available.We've heard from Congressman Danny Davis, a representative with the Illinois Department of Human Services among others about the trauma shootings like this can have on a community and the services available to victims.Wednesday morning we've...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Foundation raises $5.8 million for Highland Park parade shooting victims, non-profits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Victims of the July Fourth mass shooting in Highland Park and their families now have millions of dollars to help in their healing. The Highland Park Community Foundation has been collecting donations since the shooting that killed seven people, and wounded dozens more.On Wednesday, workers said they raised $5.8 million."We are grateful and honored to distribute these gifts of compassion," said Betsy Brint, Chair of the Together Highland Park Unidos Committee, which distributed the donations for the Foundation. "We thank the generous individuals, private foundations, businesses, and other organizations that have contributed to the Fund to help victims in the aftermath of the senseless shooting."The money has already been distributed to the victims, their family members, and non-profit organizations that helped the community through mental health treatment and other services.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago home owner gets home refurbished thanks to nonprofit

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Home renovations can be expensive.But not this one: All the work is being done for free. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked to the deserving homeowner and the Chicago group that made it possible.The loud sounds of removing old and moldy drywall from a basement, but it's not noise for Austin homeowner Rosetta Scott. "It's music to my ears! It's a rap. Like the rappers. It's a rap."Scott is among six Austin homeowners having their homes remodeled by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in partnership with Lowe's, providing funding and volunteer labor. "I want the Austin neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL
Loyola Phoenix

‘What was the point?’: Three Women Come Forward In Lawsuit Against Loyola

Content warning: Sexual misconduct, assault, rape, vulgar language. Marissa Sepulveda cried and physically shook while she sat in the back of Loyola University Chicago’s admissions office, where she worked to recruit new students, at the end of September 2021. In a report to the university, she wrote up the details of the night she said she was raped during her sophomore year in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup

CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Get Ready for the Chicago Day of Prayer – Next Saturday!

No matter where you live, or how you worship – prayer is universal. On Saturday, November 5, from Noon to 2:00 p.m., faith leaders across all denominations in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods will pause for a shared moment of prayer for COVID-safe holidays. This moment will also offer a reminder to Give Your Holiday a Boost – Get Your Updated Booster Today!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of scammer using popular rapper's name for donations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first told you about a scammer and his elaborate con in back in April, using a popular Chicago rapper's name and a community organization.Now, Chicago police are officially warning you to be on the lookout for the guy.In  April, you met the Cole sisters, who lost tens of thousands of dollars to a man they knew as Jeffrey Washington. They met him outside their banks on 83rd Street.He offered to pay their cell phone bill and mortgages in return for a cash donation to help CEDA, an organization that helps low income...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park residents alarmed by claims in political mailer that looks like newspaper

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- With six days to go until the midterm elections, attack ads are everywhere.But right now, what looks like a newspaper is popping up in some mailboxes – and it features a questionable headline about the Highland Park parade massacre this past summer.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Lake County Gazette looks and feels like a newspaper – and the name of the paper is even believable. But it's a paper nobody asks for – and it has most recently showed up at homes in Highland Park.Below the fold of the front page, there...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Plant Chicago hosting pumpkin smash events this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas planning is moving full steam ahead while many of us are still eating Halloween candy.We typically associate orange and black with Halloween, but a Chicago nonprofit wants you to make it greener.Their message:  don't trash your pumpkins - smash them.The group Plant Chicago is hosting several pumpkin smash events this weekend.They say rotting pumpkins emit methane - a contributor to greenhouse gas.The group is partnering with Chicago Streets and Sanitation which will then transport the pumpkin pieces to compost.There are four locations in Chicago and one in Arlington Heights.The days and locations of the event can be found on the group's Eventbrite page. 
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Chicago Man Charged With Handing Out Cannabis Edibles To Trick-Or-Treaters

In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A suburban Chicago man has been charged with handing out...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Day of the Dead exhibit brings to life memories of loved ones

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Halloween over, many are already looking ahead to Christmas.But Tuesday is a very special holiday for many. It's a "Day of the Dead" or "Dia de los muertos." CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside an exhibit honoring the lives of lost loved ones. The National Museum of Mexican Art was filled with kids, coming from different schools to learn about the Day of the Dead, or Dia De Los Muertos. "Tonight once the sun comes down, our spiritual relatives will come and visit and stay with us all night long." This is the 36th annual Day...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy