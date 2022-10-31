Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
With Fed Rate Hike Incoming, Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade AMD, Gilead Sciences, Paramount and More
Monday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Advanced Micro Devices, Amgen, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Hanesbrands, Honeywell International, Keurig Dr Pepper, Newell Brands, Paramount Global, TuSimple and more.
UPDATE: Wynn stock rises 9.6% on billionaire’s ownership disclosure
The "World's Richest Restaurateur" has Wynn Resorts stock rising -- up 9.6% at the close of trading on Monday.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Baillie Gifford Increases Bets On These Tesla, Alibaba China Rivals In Q3 — Here Are Its Other Trades
Edinburgh-based investment management company Baillie Gifford has sold over 7 million shares of Chinese EV-maker Li Auto Inc LI during the third quarter while lapping up over 50,000 shares of peer Nio Inc NIO, according to 13 F filings of the company. The fund also loaded up on shares of...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Nov 1, 2022 : SHV, ENB, BFH, AMZN, AMD, ABNB, AAPL, VMBS, BHC, CMA, F, VZ
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.05 to 11,270.9. The total After hours volume is currently 86,716,366 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is unchanged at $109.76, with 10,720,480 shares traded., following a 52-week...
NASDAQ
Amazon E-Commerce Remains in the Red. Should Smart Investors Care?
All in all, it wasn't the quarter Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders were hoping for recently. For the three months ended Sept. 30, the e-commerce giant turned $127.1 billion worth of revenue into income of $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share. While sales were up year over year, earnings were down. Perhaps worse, the company's cloud computing arm suffered a sales slowdown that left its top line shy of expectations, and its e-commerce business continues to operate in the red.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2022: PFHC,USWS,ACDC,SUN,SSL,OTTR
Energy stocks extended their Tuesday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) climbing 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.4%. West Texas Intermediate crude...
Earnings Outlook For Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises IEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Icahn Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Icahn Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
MKS Instruments Q3 Profit Drops, Sees Q4 Results Below View; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) reported that its third quarter net income dropped to $6 million or $0.09 per share from $132 million or $2.38 per share in the prior year. Total net revenues for the quarter grew to $954 million from $742 million in the prior year. Analysts...
