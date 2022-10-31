ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock

Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
NASDAQ

Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ

Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
NASDAQ

Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning

Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
NASDAQ

Amazon E-Commerce Remains in the Red. Should Smart Investors Care?

All in all, it wasn't the quarter Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders were hoping for recently. For the three months ended Sept. 30, the e-commerce giant turned $127.1 billion worth of revenue into income of $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share. While sales were up year over year, earnings were down. Perhaps worse, the company's cloud computing arm suffered a sales slowdown that left its top line shy of expectations, and its e-commerce business continues to operate in the red.
NASDAQ

Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2022: PFHC,USWS,ACDC,SUN,SSL,OTTR

Energy stocks extended their Tuesday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) climbing 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.4%. West Texas Intermediate crude...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises IEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Icahn Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Icahn Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ

MKS Instruments Q3 Profit Drops, Sees Q4 Results Below View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) reported that its third quarter net income dropped to $6 million or $0.09 per share from $132 million or $2.38 per share in the prior year. Total net revenues for the quarter grew to $954 million from $742 million in the prior year. Analysts...

