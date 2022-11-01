Read full article on original website
▶️ Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity receives $150,000 donation
Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity receives a $150,000 donation from a group that supports environmental sustainability work on the High Desert. The money from Tall Tree Trust goes toward the nonprofit’s Humanity in Action capital campaign — an effort to expand home ownership opportunities for low-income families in Bend and Redmond.
bendsource.com
Redmond's Rising-Star Venue
Once upon a time — when owners Ilko Major and Cimarron Brodie wanted a new lifestyle that could express their passions for art, music, events and community — a 1940s Baptist Church in downtown Redmond landed on their radar. After two additions in the 1960s and 1980s, the now 19,000 square-food "beautiful big red beast" sits prominently at 818 SW Forest Ave.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Piece displaying Mt. Bachelor, Old Mill smokestacks joins Winter Art Series
An art piece showcasing Central Oregon landmarks will be on display at the Old Mill District. The Old Mill selected a piece from Portland artist Katie Reim for the 2022 Winter Art Series. It features Mount Bachelor and the Old Mill District’s smokestacks inside a map of Central Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Is the new Bend Costco dead?
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
Will Crook County get more snow this year? Odds favor it
The Pacific Northwest is in a rare third consecutive La Nina cycle, which typically means colder temperatures and more precipitation than averageThe Prineville-Crook County area has already gotten a taste of wintry weather in the past week. Snow hit the upper elevations on Monday and Tuesday while people in the city saw snow mixing with rainfall. The recent weather could be a prelude of what's to come during the winter, based on long-term weather predictions. Ed Townsend, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, said that the Pacific Northwest will again be in a La...
bendsource.com
Impeccable Service, Elegant Atmosphere, Elevated Fine Dining
"Wine and dine as you step back in time." I saw that statement at the top of the website for Becerra's on 6th Bistro, but I wasn't sure what it meant exactly—that is, until I actually stepped inside the beautiful bistro in downtown Redmond. Becerra's is like a step...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Fire and Rescue holding annual coat drive
Bend Fire and Rescue is having their annual coat drive for new or used winter wear. Donations are accepted and can be dropped off between November 6 and December 2. They are also offering an option for contact-less drop off. New or used coats, scarves and other winter-related clothing are...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says
Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
bendmagazine.com
Yoli Brings Modern and Traditional Korean Cuisine to Bend
If you have lived in Bend for a while, chances are you know the name Joe Kim from his tenure as chef at 5 Fusion Sushi and Bar, or his three-time semifinalist recognition from the James Beard Foundation for Best Chef in America. Or, perhaps you are among the many who travelled from afar to try the Korean restaurant, Yoli.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Snow returns to the High Desert as November begins
As the calendar turns to November, many Central Oregonians woke up Tuesday to the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season. Others were getting rain. Snow started falling before sunrise as was still coming down as of late morning with accumulations on roads and sidewalks. The video above was recored at Eagle Park in northeast Bend around 9:00 a.m.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon average gas prices start November below $5, but not in Bend
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Oregon has dropped below $5 to start the month of November. But with the exception of some gas stations around town, you’ll still be paying more than $5 in Bend. AAA says the average price across the state is $4.95 per...
KTVZ
St. Vincent de Paul in Bend opens transitional shelter, St. Vincent’s Place
It's opening has been delayed for months, but is now accepting residents over the age of 18. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
KTVZ
Bend, other mayors seeks state’s help to tackle homeless issues
Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and 24 other Oregon mayors are calling for an initial grant of $50,000 from the state to battle homelessness. They say additional money should come based on population of cities. More info: https://www.oregonmayors.org/oma/page/oma-taskforce-homelessness. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home
A northeast Bend resident fled her home Wednesday afternoon when a new dishwasher failed and caught fire for a reason fire officials could not confirm. The post New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County Rescue Ranch saves livestock animals from neglect
The Deschutes County Livestock Rescue and Shelter takes in animals whether they are strays or at the heart of a criminal investigation. One resident of the ranch is Dory, an Arabian horse that was rescued from neglect. A grand total of 80 horses were seized from authorities in Dory’s neglect case.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters radio station goes all-holiday format until Christmas
Yes, it’s still nearly eight weeks from Christmas, but a Central Oregon radio station isn’t waiting. The Peak 104.1, based in Sisters, has adopted an all-holiday music format from now through Christmas. They say it’s all about the audience. “People are saying this is great with the...
KTVZ
Icy roads bring crashes, snarl traffic around Bend; city lists sanding, plowing priorities
Crashes, slide-offs and spinouts kept Bend police busy Wednesday morning, so we talked to a city representative about their street priorities to sand and plow. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond mayor candidates: 1-on-1 on the issues
As November 8 approaches, the last day to turn in your ballot, four candidates are ready to take on the top job at Redmond City Hall: Mayor. Central Oregon Daily News sat down with three of the candidates to get to know them and their policy better. Ed Fitch and...
