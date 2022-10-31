In regard to the reported threat against Saudi Arabia, we are told WWE has been in regular contact with The State Department in advance of the Crown Jewel PPV. We are also that those in the company have been told the area that is believed to be endangered is nowhere near Riyadh, where Crown Jewel is slated to be held. As we reported yesterday, sources within the company relayed that even before the threats became known, they already had security protocols in place, including communications with private security firms that could utilized if needed. There are a lot of people inside the company in different areas monitoring the situation and it was a big topic of conversation Stateside.

1 DAY AGO