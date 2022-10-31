Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*WWE NXT's Kiana James vs. Dana Brooke. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner and Duke Hudson vs. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: MEN'S TAG TITLE MATCH, A YEAR OF MANDY, A BAD FALL FOR TRUTH, THE SCHISM SPEAKS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. NXT Men’s Champion Bron Breakker makes his way to the ring. Bron says Halloween Havoc was a monumental night for the locker room, not just him. Wes Lee became North American Champion. Julius Creed . . . Pretty Deadly interrupt Bron...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CROWN JEWEL NEWS AND NOTES
In regard to the reported threat against Saudi Arabia, we are told WWE has been in regular contact with The State Department in advance of the Crown Jewel PPV. We are also that those in the company have been told the area that is believed to be endangered is nowhere near Riyadh, where Crown Jewel is slated to be held. As we reported yesterday, sources within the company relayed that even before the threats became known, they already had security protocols in place, including communications with private security firms that could utilized if needed. There are a lot of people inside the company in different areas monitoring the situation and it was a big topic of conversation Stateside.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN THIS WEEK'S TV EPISODE & MORE IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will open this Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Tasha Steelz will be spotlighted on Thursday's Impact in 60 on AXS TV. Desmond Wolfe aka Nigel McGuinness will be spotlighted on 11/10. Impact Wrestling has released an official t-shirt supporting Joe...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TOMORROW, FIRST MATCH SET FOR AEW IN BOSTON
Scheduled for tomorrow's live AEW Rampage on TNT from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ:. *Mike Tyson to appear as guest commentator. *AEW All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match: Champion Orange Cassidy vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata. *Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne. *More...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON THREE NEW TV SHOWS
During the earnings call for their 2022 Third Quarter Earnings this evening, WWE's Nick Khan revealed the following new television projects:. *A WWE "talent search" series localized for Africa as part of their new deal announced today for the Sub-Sahara African region. They will be filming in Nigeria shortly. There is no word if the project will make it Stateside.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR TO APPEAR ON SEASON PREMIERE OF 'YOUNG ROCK' THIS FRIDAY
WWE's Becky Lynch, billed under her given name of Rebecca Quinn, will be playing rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season premiere of Young Rock season three. The plot of the first episode deals with a party Lauper throws around Wrestlemania 1. Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Vince McMahon, Lou Albano and Liberace will also be portrayed in the episode, which is set in 1985. When the series was being cast, Lauper was listed as a possible recurring character, so this may not be Lynch's only appearance in the series.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE BLOODLINE VS. IMPERIUM: 11/1 WWE IN DORTMUND, GERMANY RESULTS
I attended WWE event here in Dortmund, Germany at Westfalenhalle. The big news was Imperium fought and defeated The Bloodline as represented by Usos and Solo Sikoa. Sami Zayn was not in the main event as he fought and lost to Braun Strowman. Drew McIntyre defeats Karrion Kross. In a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CELEBRATING A DECADE OF ROMAN & ROLLINS AND MORE
Ten years ago this month, the WWE Universe was first introduced to two Superstars who would go on to change the face of sports-entertainment, Roman Reigns and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Alongside their Shield teammate Dean Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins emerged from the crowd on Nov. 18, 2012, to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NIGHT THIS SATURDAY IN WILKES-BARRE, PA, WHAT IS ADVERTISED FOR NEXT WEEK'S RAW & SMACKDOWN LOCALLY AND MORE
The announcement that the Vince McMahon investigation has ended was picked up by a ton of mainstream media outlets, including MSNBC, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.com. Locally announced for Monday's Raw is Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle, likely the dark match. Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TITLE MATCH ADDED TO WWE CROWN JEWEL THIS SATURDAY
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in a rematch from this Monday's Raw has been added to this Saturday's 2022 WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Previously announced for the event:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland at the Chesapeake Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Dr. Britt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW DYNAMITE WENT OFF THE AIR, AEW DARK SPOILERS
After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Powerhouse Hobbs headed to the back as referee Paul Turner checked on Wardlow. Samoa Joe rolled back in the ring and he and Wardlow shook hands after recovering. Joe raised Wardlow's arm. AEW President Tony Khan came out to thank Baltimore. He introduced...
Pro Wrestling Insider
'I'M HURT. I'M EMBARRASSED' - BODHI HAYWARD COMMENTS ON WWE NXT RELEASE
Brady Booker, aka former WWE NXT star Bodhi Hayward, commented on his WWE NXT release:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CROWN JEWEL PRESS CONFERENCE UPDATES
As we mentioned yesterday, there is slated to be a Crown Jewel press conference tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE confirmed this morning that the conference will stream live on their social media platforms and YouTube at 10 AM EST:. We are told that beyond Roman Reigns and Logan Paul,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER ON MLW SUPERFIGHT 2023
MLW will hold Superfight 2023 on Saturday 2/4/23 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. That event will be headlined by MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu 2, a rematch from their Fightland 2021 bout. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STAMPEDE WRESTLING SPOTLIGHTED TONIGHT ON 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its fifth episode at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled Stampede: The Hart of Wrestling. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Stampede Wrestling was formed and operated by the patriarch of the legendary Hart family. Stars were trained in the Hart Family basement gym, infamously known as The Dungeon."
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TALENTS ARRIVE FOR CROWN JEWEL & MORE
The WWE roster has arrived in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel this weekend. Drew Gulak is over in Saudi Arabia. He's been working with Logan Paul in the ring ahead of the Roman Reigns match. We are told that MVP will not be there for Omos vs. Braun Strowman. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV LINEUP, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S AXS TV PROGRAMMING
The updated lineup for the Friday 11/18 Impact Wrestling Over Drive PPV in Louisville, Kentucky:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *X-Division Championship Tournament Finals. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death...
