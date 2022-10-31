ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE RAW REPORT: BROCK AND BOBBY BRAWL, PATRICK SWAYZE AND CHRIS FARLEY ARE SMILING DOWN ON OTIS AND CHAD, TAG TITLE MATCH, AND MORE

 3 days ago
NEW TITLE MATCH ADDED TO WWE CROWN JEWEL THIS SATURDAY

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in a rematch from this Monday's Raw has been added to this Saturday's 2022 WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Previously announced for the event:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs....
WWE CROWN JEWEL PRESS CONFERENCE UPDATES

As we mentioned yesterday, there is slated to be a Crown Jewel press conference tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE confirmed this morning that the conference will stream live on their social media platforms and YouTube at 10 AM EST:. We are told that beyond Roman Reigns and Logan Paul,...
WWE STAR TO APPEAR ON SEASON PREMIERE OF 'YOUNG ROCK' THIS FRIDAY

WWE's Becky Lynch, billed under her given name of Rebecca Quinn, will be playing rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season premiere of Young Rock season three. The plot of the first episode deals with a party Lauper throws around Wrestlemania 1. Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Vince McMahon, Lou Albano and Liberace will also be portrayed in the episode, which is set in 1985. When the series was being cast, Lauper was listed as a possible recurring character, so this may not be Lynch's only appearance in the series.
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT

Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Kiana James says last week, everyone was shown that while Dana got the results, she does not have the brains. Tonight will be another example why the WWE Universe should invest in Kiana James. Match Number One: Kiana James versus Dana Brooke...
WWE TALENTS ARRIVE FOR CROWN JEWEL & MORE

The WWE roster has arrived in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel this weekend. Drew Gulak is over in Saudi Arabia. He's been working with Logan Paul in the ring ahead of the Roman Reigns match. We are told that MVP will not be there for Omos vs. Braun Strowman. If...
WHAT WILL HAPPEN SATURDAY: THE WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 TIP SHEET

WWE will present the 2022 Crown Jewel PPV on Saturday 11/5 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is our take on what will happen on the show. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul. Dave: Obviously, Paul has no chance to win the Title, nor should he....
WWE CELEBRATING A DECADE OF ROMAN & ROLLINS AND MORE

Ten years ago this month, the WWE Universe was first introduced to two Superstars who would go on to change the face of sports-entertainment, Roman Reigns and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Alongside their Shield teammate Dean Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins emerged from the crowd on Nov. 18, 2012, to...
THE BLOODLINE VS. IMPERIUM: 11/1 WWE IN DORTMUND, GERMANY RESULTS

I attended WWE event here in Dortmund, Germany at Westfalenhalle. The big news was Imperium fought and defeated The Bloodline as represented by Usos and Solo Sikoa. Sami Zayn was not in the main event as he fought and lost to Braun Strowman. Drew McIntyre defeats Karrion Kross. In a...
WWE CROWN JEWEL NEWS AND NOTES

In regard to the reported threat against Saudi Arabia, we are told WWE has been in regular contact with The State Department in advance of the Crown Jewel PPV. We are also that those in the company have been told the area that is believed to be endangered is nowhere near Riyadh, where Crown Jewel is slated to be held. As we reported yesterday, sources within the company relayed that even before the threats became known, they already had security protocols in place, including communications with private security firms that could utilized if needed. There are a lot of people inside the company in different areas monitoring the situation and it was a big topic of conversation Stateside.
FIVE TALENTS RELEASED FROM WWE NXT THIS MORNING

PWInsider.com has confirmed WWE NXT releases are currently underway and have confirmed the following talents are no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. -Bodhi Hayward, who had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was a standout in those vigettes with his facial reactions. He was apparently written off TV with the storyline being Duke Hudson has taken him out.
WWE NXT PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose celebrates a year as champion. *Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth. *A sit-down interview with The Schism. *Thea Hail vs. Kiana James. *Odyssey Jones returns to the ring. If you enjoy...
WWE ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON THREE NEW TV SHOWS

During the earnings call for their 2022 Third Quarter Earnings this evening, WWE's Nick Khan revealed the following new television projects:. *A WWE "talent search" series localized for Africa as part of their new deal announced today for the Sub-Sahara African region. They will be filming in Nigeria shortly. There is no word if the project will make it Stateside.
NEW AGE OUTLAWS REUNITE & MORE AEW NOTES AND NEWS

Shawn Spears is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Spears talks about how he feels about becoming a father, dealing with the recent passing of his mother, his Flatbacks school with Tyler Breeze, goals he would like to accomplish before he retires, who he would pick on his ultimate dream roster, and more.
WWE MAKING YOU MAD IN A GOOD WAY, PUNK’S COMMENTS WERE A BIG DEAL, INJURIES IN AEW ARE TO BE EXPECTED AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. A while back I asked the question about who the backstage version of the Undertaker for AEW should be and I asked if Sting was a possible candidate. Now, I feel compelled to ask, where is Sting? What is his status with AEW? I have to say that his pairing with Darby Allin was pretty damn good, despite getting lost in the shuffle for a while... But then something happened during the two or three months prior to his current absence; it was like the Sting from 25 years ago suddenly appeared. He seemed like he was having a blast doing rail jumping spots onto tables, and the fans were eating it up and remembered why he is an icon, THE ONE AND ONLY STING! Is he going to be back? I feel like he still has a swan song left to be sung.
OHIO'S ABSOLUTE INTENSE WRESTLING SIGNS DEAL WITH FITE+

Absolute Intense Wrestling, which is a great independent out of Ohio, announced the following:. All future AIW live broadcasts as well as the entire AIW video library will be available on Fite's streaming platform Fite+ for only $4.99 a month. Fite+ will feature not only AIW but some of the top independent wrestling companies in the world including but not limited to GCW,Black Lable Pro, Glory Pro Wrestling, and much more.
THE FORMER ROH CHAMPION FACING CHRIS JERICHO IS....

Former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana returned to AEW to challenge ROH Champion Chris Jericho, who had issued an open challenge to any former ROH Champion. This would be Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since March 2022, although he competed on AEW bouts in Germany to help promote the forthcoming AEW Fight Forever video game as well as appearances for the now-Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor.

