4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
247Sports
Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into Second Half
General manager Andrew Berry hopes the Bengals game is what the Browns can be this year. He talked on defensive improvements and more.
WLWT 5
Report: Bengals cornerback suffers season-ending injury
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is suspected to have suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Awuzie will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm if he suffered an ACL injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
Browns preparing for Deshaun Watson’s return, second half of season: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the media on Wednesday as the team enters its bye week. He covered numerous topics, including the quarterback position, the trade deadline and more. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley...
Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9
Can you catch Week 9’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals?. Well, let’s see as we run down the television broadcast map for Sunday’s action. Orange: Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez) Red: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg...
Yardbarker
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking another major loss following the one they took in Cleveland on Monday evening. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in week 8, according to a report. Awuzie was hurt on a play defending Browns wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper caught five...
Carolina Panthers: Thursday injury report released ahead of Week 9 showdown at Cincinnati Bengals
The Carolina Panthers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 9 showdown in Cincinnati, where they’ll travel to take on the Bengals. Coming off a disappointing overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers need a victory to continue their chase for a playoff spot in the NFC. However, Cincinnati is also dealing with a tough loss and on a short week after falling to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, and will need a win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.
Cincinnati Bengals: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a debilitating loss to division rivals the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow & Co. enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season looking to bounce back in a big way as they face the Carolina Panthers at home. A win here can inch them closer to the top spot in the AFC North. Here are our Cincinnati Bengals Week 9 predictions as they take on the Panthers.
brownsnation.com
The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach
The Cleveland Browns might have a history of terrible seasons, but they always own one rival head coach each year. This rival coach has had no luck against the Browns, despite having some top-tier players. So who is this coach they own and how bad is their record against the...
