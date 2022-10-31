Read full article on original website
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
MLB world reacts to Astros' World Series no-hitter
Baseball fans witnessed one of the rarest feats in the long history of the national pastime on Wednesday night – a no-hitter in the World Series.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with series tied after no-hitter
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied, 2-2, in the 2022 World Series. And MLB history was made in Wednesday's Game 4. Four Astros pitchers combined to throw the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic. Houston's Game 4 win tied the series, 2-2, and Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
Astros-Phillies Game 4 World Series Odds, Lines, Props and Bets
The Phillies aim to take a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday when Aaron Nola opposes Cristian Javier.
Astros will try to break Yankees’ World Series record in Game 5 vs. Phillies
History is on the line Thursday when the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. In Game 4 on Wednesday, four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and even the series, 2-2. It was the first World Series no-no since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.
How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3 Postponement: TV Channel, Streaming Links
After being postponed Monday, Game 3 of the World Series will be played Tuesday in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.
CBS Sports
Astros throw World Series no-hitter: Four Houston pitchers silence Phillies in second Fall Classic no-no ever
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night by a score of 5-0 to even the series a 2-2, and they did so in historic fashion – Houston starter Cristian Javier and three relievers combined for just the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Astros make history with second-ever World Series no-hitter
A day after the Phillies made history with their bats, the Astros did it with their arms. Driving the news: Houston's Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Phillies in Wednesday's 5-0 victory, tying the World Series at two games apiece. Why it matters:...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Phillies take Game 3 over Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead in the 2022 World Series over the Houston Astros. The Phillies tied a World Series record with five home runs in their Game 3 win on Tuesday night. Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. These playoffs began with...
