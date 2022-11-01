Read full article on original website
Art Wilcox Endorses John Duncan For City Council
I support John Duncan for City Council because I believe that he will provide the experience, expertise and leadership that Coronado needs on City Council and that he will be a very positive influence on our community for many years to come. I have come to this conclusion after serving with John on the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) Board where I worked closely with him on issues relating to CHA’s efforts to ensure that Coronado’s unique heritage is protected as our community addresses the challenges which it faces. John will bring to the City Council not only many years of experience in both law and business, but also the perspective of one who has personally invested both time and money to save properties which otherwise may have been lost to our community. In my work with John on the CHA Board, I was consistently impressed by his ability to analyze issues and work effectively with a diversity of interests as necessary to find solutions. With his legal training and practice, his business skills and experience, his superb “people skills,” his calm demeanor, and his demonstrated interest in our community’s heritage, I believe that as John is uniquely qualified to serve on City Council, and that he will serve in a manner which will allow Coronado to thrive without losing the community characteristics which we all cherish.
Elect A School Board Committed To Local Control
Having two children enrolled in Coronado Unified, I started to pay very close attention to the decisions being made as the pandemic rolled out about 2 1/2 years ago. My oldest was able to function “online” but “zoom school” was a disaster for our youngest. In the fall of 2020 we ended up moving our youngest to a school that was meeting in person, and we were incredibly impressed with the improved educational standards. As it stands now, I’m not sure we will be bringing my youngest back to public schools, which as a Coronado native and CHS grad breaks my heart. That said, my hope is that we can elect a School Board committed to local control, educational excellence, and community values as opposed to political indoctrination.
CUSD School Board Elections
Since I purchased my first home in Coronado in 1986, I have never witnessed such keen interest in the Coronado Unified School Board elections. Often in past years, there have been barely enough candidates to fill the open positions on this vitally important, often thankless, volunteer board. Per the Board Bylaws posted on the CUSD website, the role of the Board is outlined as follows: “The Governing Board has been elected by the community to provide oversight of the district… Setting the direction for the district through a process that involves the community, parents/guardians, students, and staff and is focused on student learning and achievement.” Furthermore, the Board Policies state that the only employee the Board manages is the Superintendent, the Board reviews and adopts district policies to promote student learning and achievement, and provides for consistent and fair treatment of students and staff, and proactively addresses equity and the provision of equal access to opportunities for all students.
Gerri Machin For School Board
What sets Gerri Machin apart from the other candidate running for the two-year position on the Coronado School Board?. Gerri Machin has faithfully attended school board meetings for the past year and a half, unlike Renee Cavanaugh who has been seen at these meetings only a few times since she announced her candidacy.
Elect Cavanaugh, Palacios-Peters, Sandie And Anderson-Cruz To The School Board
A few weeks ago I wrote to recommend Renee Cavanaugh, Alexia Palacios-Peters, Mal Sandie and Helen Anderson-Cruz for the school board. I based my recommendations on perspective gained through almost 13 years as a member of the Coronado school board (including the last 9 months since I was appointed to fill a vacancy), plus consideration of the positions asserted by the candidates.
Vote Renee Cavanaugh
We could not be more supportive of Renee Cavanaugh in her campaign to become a trustee at the Coronado Unified School District. Renee’s service to our community displays a tangible and patently obvious belief in Coronado. Renee’s proven leadership and evident devotion to our Community and its institutions including the Optimist Club, Junior Woman’s Club, Coronado School’s Foundation, and her most compelling example of commitment- as a Teacher, tell us all we need to know to check the box for Renee Cavanaugh.
The View From Here
When is “it” not partisanship ... When we’re the ones doing it!. In July I wrote an opinion piece wherein I reflected upon the upcoming election and exhorted the public to eschew the partisanship of the modern election process, and remember the responsibilities that each of us face as we choose our elected officials.
Coronado Soroptimist Club Celebrates 75 Years With The Creation Of A Time Capsule
The Soroptimist International of Coronado (SIC) club has been celebrating 75 years of service on the island as a part of the international Soroptimist community. To commemorate the organization’s longevity, a historic committee has been archiving and organizing documents and photos from the club’s history as well as put together a time capsule to be opened by club members on their 100 year anniversary.
A Soroptimist Time Capsule ...
Free Holiday Wellness Workshop
Performance Elite presents a free Holiday Wellness workshop, Saturday November 12 from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Spreckels Park. Bring your mat and water bottle as we will begin with 30 minutes of stretching and toning movements, tailored to your ability. Following the short energizing session will be a discussion on training tactics, proper nutrition tips, stress-reducers and realistic goal setting through the Holiday season. Following the clinic one-on-one Q&A will be available for all who are interested.
Sharp Expands Services
Coronado and IB residents looking to treat themselves to a little self-care and pampering need to look no further than Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Sewall Healthy Living Center (HLC). The Sewall HLC’s microneedling services have been so popular, they’ve added a therapist and can now offer more appointments to residents seeking skin revitalization.
Roy Edward Hammond
Roy Edward Hammond, 83, of Coronado, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born on January 19, 1939 to William and Emily (Jackson) Hammond. He is preceded in death by his sister Susan (Alden) and survived by his brother, William. Roy is also survived by his wife, Toshie (Matsunaga) and three children, Robert Hammond of San Diego, CA, Bruce (Amanda) Hammond of Granger, IN, and Emily (John Tullis) Hammond of Tacoma, WA. Roy has four grandchildren who lovingly call him “Jichan.”
We Will Not Be Silenced
As a senior citizen and 31 year resident and homeowner in Coronado, I have participated in every election cycle by putting signs in front of my house. Except for the 2020 election when I had two signs stolen, I have never had an incident of concern until last week when someone came onto my personal property and put dog feces on my porch! I spent the morning with a shovel, paper towels, a trash bag and large pots of boiling water. Unfortunately I am not the only person in Coronado to experience awakening to find my personal space and safety compromised. There have been numerous incidents against homeowners, even a school board candidate, Scot Youngblood, had human excrement placed on his front lawn! What is the common denominator for all these disgusting acts? We all have Gerri Machin, Scot Youngblood, MD, Lisa Meglioli, and Mark Scheurer, MD signs on our lawns.
Free Walking Tour: Coronado’s Avenue Of The Stars!
We know you know about Humphrey Bogart and John Wayne, but do you know who Fred MacMurray was? How about Spig Wead?. In celebration of the Seventh Annual Coronado Island Film Festival (Nov. 9 -13), a band of early-rising volunteers will be installing 115 removable stars along Orange Avenue on Saturday morning, each star containing the name of a film-related notable who walked these sidewalks at some time during the past hundred years, whether for work or for play. The Sidewalk Stars will remain in place for the duration of the festival.
Coronado High Football Team Earns No. 3 Seed In 2022 CIF Playoffs
The 2022 Season for the Islanders High School football team has been a grind. While the Islanders did not end up being the crowned kings of the Central Conference, they did end the regular season with an impressive 6-3 overall record and a second place finish in the central conference.
