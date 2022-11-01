Read full article on original website
Former City Council Member And Coronado Cays Community Leader Phil Monroe’s Endorsement Of John Duncan For City Council
I strongly endorse John Duncan for City Council. I have come to know John through his volunteer service to Coronado. He has served two terms on the Bicycle Advisory Committee and is currently the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission. He has proven his love and loyalty to Coronado through his volunteer service. If that isn’t enough, he currently serves on the Coronado Historical Association Board of Directors. I know that when John states he is going to work to preserve Coronado’s “small town charm” and strive for local control of our zoning and roads, it is not just a campaign slogan. He means what he says and his actions will prove it. John is an experienced attorney; his legal expertise will be a great asset to our City Council.
Elect A School Board Committed To Local Control
Having two children enrolled in Coronado Unified, I started to pay very close attention to the decisions being made as the pandemic rolled out about 2 1/2 years ago. My oldest was able to function “online” but “zoom school” was a disaster for our youngest. In the fall of 2020 we ended up moving our youngest to a school that was meeting in person, and we were incredibly impressed with the improved educational standards. As it stands now, I’m not sure we will be bringing my youngest back to public schools, which as a Coronado native and CHS grad breaks my heart. That said, my hope is that we can elect a School Board committed to local control, educational excellence, and community values as opposed to political indoctrination.
Elect Cavanaugh, Palacios-Peters, Sandie And Anderson-Cruz To The School Board
A few weeks ago I wrote to recommend Renee Cavanaugh, Alexia Palacios-Peters, Mal Sandie and Helen Anderson-Cruz for the school board. I based my recommendations on perspective gained through almost 13 years as a member of the Coronado school board (including the last 9 months since I was appointed to fill a vacancy), plus consideration of the positions asserted by the candidates.
Vote Renee Cavanaugh
We could not be more supportive of Renee Cavanaugh in her campaign to become a trustee at the Coronado Unified School District. Renee’s service to our community displays a tangible and patently obvious belief in Coronado. Renee’s proven leadership and evident devotion to our Community and its institutions including the Optimist Club, Junior Woman’s Club, Coronado School’s Foundation, and her most compelling example of commitment- as a Teacher, tell us all we need to know to check the box for Renee Cavanaugh.
Gerri Machin For School Board
What sets Gerri Machin apart from the other candidate running for the two-year position on the Coronado School Board?. Gerri Machin has faithfully attended school board meetings for the past year and a half, unlike Renee Cavanaugh who has been seen at these meetings only a few times since she announced her candidacy.
Carlsbad voters to cast ballots for new mayor
Voters in Carlsbad will choose a new mayor this Nov. 8 election.
Vista voters to elect first new mayor in 12 years
For the first time in over a decade, Vista will soon have a new mayor.
Escondido Union School District Announced Today a $16 million Gift Received
The Escondido Union School District announced today a $16 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We are humbled by this recognition and the trust placed in us with this extraordinary gift, which was very much unexpected,” said Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of EUSD. “We are committed to a very measured, strategic approach for these funds so that we have a long-lasting impact on students.”
Poway mayor faces 4 opponents in Nov. election
Steve Vaus is seeking a third term as Poway's mayor.
It pays to be a poll worker in San Diego County
There are nearly 2 million registered voters in San Diego county and on Nov. 8 poll workers will be available to assist voters at every voting location. Last year beginning in October, San Diego County implemented the vote center model. Instead of having one day to vote at a specific location, voters can now go to any of the 218 vote centers over the course of 10 days.
Chula Vista approves annexing county land, still needs county commission approval
Chula Vista City Council considered annexing 1,869 acres from San Diego County to Chula Vista’s city limits at its meeting Tuesday night.
Coronado Soroptimist Club Celebrates 75 Years With The Creation Of A Time Capsule
The Soroptimist International of Coronado (SIC) club has been celebrating 75 years of service on the island as a part of the international Soroptimist community. To commemorate the organization’s longevity, a historic committee has been archiving and organizing documents and photos from the club’s history as well as put together a time capsule to be opened by club members on their 100 year anniversary.
The View From Here
When is “it” not partisanship ... When we’re the ones doing it!. In July I wrote an opinion piece wherein I reflected upon the upcoming election and exhorted the public to eschew the partisanship of the modern election process, and remember the responsibilities that each of us face as we choose our elected officials.
Rebates for turf replacement
Turf replacement rebates start at $2.00 per square foot and additional funding may be available! Replacing your water thirsty lawn with water smart landscape is a great way to decrease your water use. And you can get paid to do it! Use the Estimate Your Rebate tool to get an estimated rebate amount based on the available funding at the exact time the estimate is provided. Funding levels are comprised of a base rebate provided by the Metropolitan Water District and possible additional funding by participating water agencies such as the San Diego County Water Authority. Funding levels are subject to change based on availability at the time of rebate approval, therefore the estimated amount provided should not be construed as a guarantee of funds. Once your application is approved, you'll receive an email detailing the amount of the rebate. Program funding may be limited and rebates amounts are subject to change.
Biden helps get out the vote at MiraCosta College
President Joe Biden will visit MiraCosta College on Nov. 3 to join Congressperson Mike Levin in rallying voters for the midterm elections, according to an email sent to MiraCosta students and staff on Nov. 2 and an Eventbrite listing. Registration for the free event, which requires attendees to arrive by...
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
Mayoral candidate's campaign flier sparks controversy among parents
A political flier circulating for Imperial Beach mayoral candidate Paloma Aguirre is upsetting some parents whose kids are pictured in the flier.
