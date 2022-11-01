Turf replacement rebates start at $2.00 per square foot and additional funding may be available! Replacing your water thirsty lawn with water smart landscape is a great way to decrease your water use. And you can get paid to do it! Use the Estimate Your Rebate tool to get an estimated rebate amount based on the available funding at the exact time the estimate is provided. Funding levels are comprised of a base rebate provided by the Metropolitan Water District and possible additional funding by participating water agencies such as the San Diego County Water Authority. Funding levels are subject to change based on availability at the time of rebate approval, therefore the estimated amount provided should not be construed as a guarantee of funds. Once your application is approved, you'll receive an email detailing the amount of the rebate. Program funding may be limited and rebates amounts are subject to change.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO