Kirkwood, MO

FOX2Now

‘Heaterz Chicken’ to open in Kirkwood this weekend

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A new chicken restaurant will open doors in downtown Kirkwood this weekend. Heaterz Chicken will open on Sunday next to PJ’s Tavern at 129 West Jefferson Avenue. It will be the company’s third St. Louis area restaurant. Heaterz serves hot Nashville chicken sandwiches ....
KIRKWOOD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Lady’s Night Out on Festus Main Street

(Festus, Crystal City) Festus Main Street will be shut down for a gathering on Saturday night. It’s Lady’s Night Out and all of the businesses on Festus Main and Bailey Road will have extended hours. Michelle Hohmeier with Tree of Life home decor and furnishings and the Historic Tanglefoot Association says to come check out the shops and enjoy some live music.
FESTUS, MO
advantagenews.com

105th Alton Halloween Parade winners

The 105th Alton Halloween Parade was held on Monday night and here are the winners as chosen by the judges through the East End Improvement Association.
ALTON, IL
KSDK

'X-Golf' in Ellisville: The new home for indoor golf

ST. LOUIS — It might be getting cold out but that doesn’t mean you have to put your clubs away, just yet. Malik Wilson visited the new X-Golf Ellisville location located at 15382 Manchester Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011 that is a year round golf simulator space for the novice all the way to the pros. Think Top Golf but indoors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
townandstyle.com

8253 Parkside Drive, No. 2B, Clayton

Downsizing without sacrificing amenities or space for guests is a dream for many. With this luxury condominium on the second floor of 8253 Parkside Drive, that dream can become a reality. The open floorplan leaves ample room for entertaining with breathtaking views of Clayton’s Shaw Park. What do you...
CLAYTON, MO
midwestliving.com

Head to Southwest Illinois for a Winter Weekend Full of Warmth and Charm

The brick streets of Alton, Illinois, lie quiet on a dreary December morning; a mist hangs over the Mississippi River town. But Post Commons, a cavernous post office-turned-coffee shop, is anything but sleepy. Holiday tunes from a live piano player float through the air. Diners sip cappuccinos while browsing the craft market in an auxiliary room. And Mrs. Claus (yes, really) sits at a table enjoying breakfast with a friend.
ALTON, IL
Clayton News Daily

This Mama Dog Just Wanted Her Freezing Pups To Be Warm | The Dodo

Watch Stray Rescue St. Louis save this mama and her four freezing puppies from an abandoned house!. To help save more dogs, you can support Stray Rescue of St. Louis: thedo.do/stlouis. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Casa de Tres Reyes opens Tuesday in Des Peres

Derek Deaver wants you to know one thing right up front about his latest restaurant, Casa de Tres Reyes, which opens Tuesday, November 1, in Des Peres. “This food is seriously good,” Deaver says. “I think that when people come in here, they might not be expecting it to be as impressive as it is, but they are going to eat this food and think that they are at an upscale restaurant even though it does not have that price point. I want people to think, ‘Woah. This is way better than I thought it would be.’”
DES PERES, MO

