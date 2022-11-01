Read full article on original website
Elect A School Board Committed To Local Control
Having two children enrolled in Coronado Unified, I started to pay very close attention to the decisions being made as the pandemic rolled out about 2 1/2 years ago. My oldest was able to function “online” but “zoom school” was a disaster for our youngest. In the fall of 2020 we ended up moving our youngest to a school that was meeting in person, and we were incredibly impressed with the improved educational standards. As it stands now, I’m not sure we will be bringing my youngest back to public schools, which as a Coronado native and CHS grad breaks my heart. That said, my hope is that we can elect a School Board committed to local control, educational excellence, and community values as opposed to political indoctrination.
CUSD School Board Elections
Since I purchased my first home in Coronado in 1986, I have never witnessed such keen interest in the Coronado Unified School Board elections. Often in past years, there have been barely enough candidates to fill the open positions on this vitally important, often thankless, volunteer board. Per the Board Bylaws posted on the CUSD website, the role of the Board is outlined as follows: “The Governing Board has been elected by the community to provide oversight of the district… Setting the direction for the district through a process that involves the community, parents/guardians, students, and staff and is focused on student learning and achievement.” Furthermore, the Board Policies state that the only employee the Board manages is the Superintendent, the Board reviews and adopts district policies to promote student learning and achievement, and provides for consistent and fair treatment of students and staff, and proactively addresses equity and the provision of equal access to opportunities for all students.
Gerri Machin For School Board
What sets Gerri Machin apart from the other candidate running for the two-year position on the Coronado School Board?. Gerri Machin has faithfully attended school board meetings for the past year and a half, unlike Renee Cavanaugh who has been seen at these meetings only a few times since she announced her candidacy.
Vote Renee Cavanaugh
We could not be more supportive of Renee Cavanaugh in her campaign to become a trustee at the Coronado Unified School District. Renee’s service to our community displays a tangible and patently obvious belief in Coronado. Renee’s proven leadership and evident devotion to our Community and its institutions including the Optimist Club, Junior Woman’s Club, Coronado School’s Foundation, and her most compelling example of commitment- as a Teacher, tell us all we need to know to check the box for Renee Cavanaugh.
Elect Cavanaugh, Palacios-Peters, Sandie And Anderson-Cruz To The School Board
A few weeks ago I wrote to recommend Renee Cavanaugh, Alexia Palacios-Peters, Mal Sandie and Helen Anderson-Cruz for the school board. I based my recommendations on perspective gained through almost 13 years as a member of the Coronado school board (including the last 9 months since I was appointed to fill a vacancy), plus consideration of the positions asserted by the candidates.
Coronado Soroptimist Club Celebrates 75 Years With The Creation Of A Time Capsule
The Soroptimist International of Coronado (SIC) club has been celebrating 75 years of service on the island as a part of the international Soroptimist community. To commemorate the organization’s longevity, a historic committee has been archiving and organizing documents and photos from the club’s history as well as put together a time capsule to be opened by club members on their 100 year anniversary.
Former City Council Member And Coronado Cays Community Leader Phil Monroe’s Endorsement Of John Duncan For City Council
I strongly endorse John Duncan for City Council. I have come to know John through his volunteer service to Coronado. He has served two terms on the Bicycle Advisory Committee and is currently the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission. He has proven his love and loyalty to Coronado through his volunteer service. If that isn’t enough, he currently serves on the Coronado Historical Association Board of Directors. I know that when John states he is going to work to preserve Coronado’s “small town charm” and strive for local control of our zoning and roads, it is not just a campaign slogan. He means what he says and his actions will prove it. John is an experienced attorney; his legal expertise will be a great asset to our City Council.
Coronado Local Control At Risk
Democrats love to plead for non-partisan positions in Coronado elections. However, that evidently excludes one of their favorite CUSD candidates, Alexia Palacios-Peters, who accepted a huge $1,000.00 donation from CA Democratic State senator Toni Atkins. Dem Toni Atkins gave Alexia Palacios-Peters $1,000 from her own campaign fund. Atkins must be very certain Palacios-Peters will support any effort on the part of the CA legislature to impose state control over our students and school district. This is not a non-partisan $1,000 donation. To whom do you owe allegiance Alexia Palacios-Peters? Do you support your big donor Democrat Senator Toni Atkins or local Coronado school students and parents?
Vista voters to elect first new mayor in 12 years
For the first time in over a decade, Vista will soon have a new mayor.
Chula Vista approves annexing county land, still needs county commission approval
Chula Vista City Council considered annexing 1,869 acres from San Diego County to Chula Vista’s city limits at its meeting Tuesday night.
A Soroptimist Time Capsule ...
Councilmember John McCann, candidate for Chula Vista Mayor
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilmember John McCann is a lifelong Chula Vista resident, Iraq War veteran, and small business owner. He is currently a Mayoral candidate for the city of Chula Vista. McCann joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss is candidacy and the role of Mayor.
Carlsbad voters to cast ballots for new mayor
Voters in Carlsbad will choose a new mayor this Nov. 8 election.
SD County notifies public of TB exposure at 2 high schools
SD County's Health and Human Services Agency is working with school districts after it was revealed that two local high schools were sites of tuberculosis infections.
Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits
The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
Oceanside City Council weighs pilot dog beach program
Advocates for a pilot dog beach program are rallying for community support ahead of the Oceanside City Council's second vote on the intuitive.
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
Free Holiday Wellness Workshop
Performance Elite presents a free Holiday Wellness workshop, Saturday November 12 from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Spreckels Park. Bring your mat and water bottle as we will begin with 30 minutes of stretching and toning movements, tailored to your ability. Following the short energizing session will be a discussion on training tactics, proper nutrition tips, stress-reducers and realistic goal setting through the Holiday season. Following the clinic one-on-one Q&A will be available for all who are interested.
