ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Phillies' bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber stepped to the plate in the eighth inning with Game 5 riding on his powerful bat — and frenzied Phillies fans waving “We Want A Schwarbomb!!” signs — and ripped the ball down the first-base line. Early in the game,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts didn't make too much of the Philadelphia Eagles improving to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Instead he reminisced on his freshman year at Alabama in 2016 when his team won its first eight games during a 14-0 start, but came short of the ultimate goal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Brady, Buccaneers look to end skid against SB champion Rams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady ended his brief retirement, citing “unfinished business” as motivation for continuing his record-breaking football career, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s playoffs was still fresh on the Tampa Bay quarterback’s mind. The last two Super...
TAMPA, FL
The Guardian

MLS Cup final could be a battle to become the next USMNT coach

Not since 2003 has MLS Cup been contested between two No 1 seeds. The Major League Soccer playoffs almost always produce shocks, but Saturday’s showpiece between Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union was predicted by many to materialise. If LAFC have been the unstoppable force in 2022, Philly have been the immovable object. In terms of quality, the 2022 MLS Cup final has the potential to be the best ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy