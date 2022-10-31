ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Sights and Sounds: Fall Fun in the Leaves in Cadillac

By Megan Groh
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

Photojournalist Megan Groh takes us to enjoy a nice fall day, playing in the leaves and raking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKvMN_0itk1jaH00
1/4 Fetch

Comments / 0

Related
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wbrn.com

Mecosta & Newaygo Counties to offer regional recreational passes for parks

The Newaygo County Parks and Recreation Commission and Mecosta County Park Commission are joining forces to provide a Regional Recreation Pass in 2023 to give Park Visitors a way to enjoy both Park systems while saving $10. Each organization offers a $35 annual vehicle pass that gets visitors into their respective parks, but in 2023 those who want access to both park systems will have the option to buy one pass for $60.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter

Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market

What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
KINGSLEY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy