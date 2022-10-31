Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Carscoops
2024 Porsche 718 Boxster And 718 Cayman Get Dressed Up With New Style Editions
Porsche has one of the most extensive customization programs in the industry for its entire lineup but that hasn’t stopped the German company from introducing its own packaged customizations in the form of special editions. The new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman Style Editions that feature vibrant colors and select interior and exterior touches ill initially be available in Europe before becoming available in overseas markets at a later date including North America as 2024MYs.
Carscoops
Christian von Koenigsegg Gives Us A Tour Around The CC850
Every once in a while, a new hypercar comes along that captures the world attention and the Koenigsegg CC850 is one of those cars. Unveiled at August’s Monterey Car Week, the CC850 is an homage to the original Koenigsegg CC8S, merging a stunning, retro-inspired design with a remarkable powertrain. Koenigsegg presented the car with the promise that just 50 units would be produced but given how much interest the CC850 generated, it has made the decision to increase production to 70 units.
Carscoops
Porsche Reinvents Their Famous Exhaust Speaker With $12k 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro
For many automotive afficionados, memorabilia made from original car parts is often quite desirable. Porsche seems to know that, as they’ve just released a new speaker called the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, which is made from the exhaust of a real 911. Limited to just 500 examples, each one is adorned with its own numbered plaque, but it also costs an eye-watering $12,000.
Carscoops
At Long Last, Rob Dahm’s Insane 4-Rotor AWD Mazda RX-7 Is Finished
It seems like forever ago since Rob Dahm’s started his four-rotor AWD Mazda RX-7 project. What originally started life as a 3-rotor speed machine evolved into a do-it-all racecar for the road with one extra rotor and two extra driven wheels, and after 6 years, it’s finally finished.
Carscoops
This Tuned Widebody E36 BMW M3 Looks Crazier Than A GTR
The BMW 3-Series E36 has aged quite nicely, especially in the M3 Coupe flavor. Still, things have moved on since the mid-90s, making the stock bodykit look somewhat understated for a performance-focused model. LTO (Live To Offend) tried to change that by offering a widebody kit designed by Khyzyl Saleem, taking inspiration from the M3 GTR racecar.
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
Carscoops
Mercedes 300 SEL “Derelict” By Icon Combines Worn Paint With An LS9 Supercharged V8
Icon 4×4 unveiled its latest restomod project at SEMA 2022, which is no other than a modernized 1971 Mercedes 300 SEL “Derelict” with its original worn-out paint job, upgraded chassis, reupholstered interior, and an American V8 under the bonnet. Visually, Icon’s 300 SEL doesn’t try to hide...
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes EQE Sedan Offers 305 Miles Of Range For Just Under $75,000
The 2023 Mercedes EQE will arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall and the company has announced pricing will begin at $74,900. Kicking things off is the entry-level EQE 350+ Sedan Premium, which comes equipped with LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Moving into the cabin, buyers will...
Carscoops
Stripped 1,700 HP Audi R8 From SEMA Looks Like A Supersized Ariel Atom
The SEMA Show in Las Vegas attracts all kinds of modified vehicles. Usually, they come with extra components designed for greater performance and wilder looks but this particular model comes with fewer parts than usual. We are talking about the pictured stripped-out Audi R8 Kart that looks like Ariel Atom‘s big brother, although it packs a lot more power than you would expect.
Carscoops
Brave Tuner Converts Brand New 2023 BMW M4 Competition Into Maloo Pickup Truck
The days of the Aussie Holden Ute might be long gone, but a weirdly fascinating exhibit at the 2022 SEMA Show comes pretty darn close to being its spiritual successor. We are talking about the BMW M4 Maloo, a nicely executed pickup conversion of the performance-focused coupe that caught our attention.
Carscoops
Veilside’s 2023 Nissan Z Is Taking Shape With Striking Bodykit
The 2023 Nissan Z hasn’t been in the hands of customers for long and already, famed Japanese tuner Veilside has designed and manufactured a bodykit for it. While the kit has not yet been showcased in full, a handful of images shared to Facebook offer us a good look at the car from most angles. It’s bold and much more aggressive than a typical Z and should prove popular for those wanting to make a big statement with their cars.
Carscoops
Porsche 911 ‘Special Experimental Project’ Won’t Enter Production But It Hints At A More Adventurous 911
Porsche has been testing a pair of 911 ‘Special Experimental Projects’ high on the slopes of the Ojos del Salado in Chile, the highest volcano on earth. The heavily modified off-roaders were able to reach a maximum altitude of 19,808 feet (6,007 meters) during their development. The cars...
Carscoops
2023 BMW X5 Facelift Takes Shape With New Hybrid M60i Model
The 2023 BMW X5 facelift has been in the works for quite some time and has just been snapped in M60i guise. This particular prototype was spotted by YouTuber FCars and is said to be an M60i because of the chrome-tipped quad exhausts, and the M-style wing mirrors. As with...
Carscoops
This Nissan Frontier Off-Road Racer Is Powered By A 600-HP Z Engine
Dai Yoshihara is a Formula Drift champion who recently found an interest in off-road racing. To scratch the itch, he and his sponsor, ENEOS, partnered with R/T Tuning in Philadelphia to create this wild Frontier, which was presented for the first time at SEMA. The team was tasked with creating...
Carscoops
Dodge At SEMA, BeyonCa GT Opus 1, And Manhart’s 911 Turbo TR 800: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. SEMA 2022 was used for a number of announcements from Dodge, including a return for Roadkill Nights in 2023, and the confirmation that Dodge won’t be allowing third-party tuners access to their EVs. Direct Connection, Dodge’s line of aftermarket high-performance parts, also announced two new crate engine lines: the Hellephant V8 and the HurriCrate inline-six. In addition, although the next Charger will be an EV, the company hasn’t entirely ruled out plumbing in the Hurricane Straight-Six ICE at some point.
Carscoops
Ringbrothers 1,200-HP Chevy Blazer “Bully” Arrives At SEMA To Show The Bronco Who’s Boss
Ringbrothers has quite literally ventured into uncharted terrain with its latest muscle-packed restomod. One of four customs from the Wisconsin-based shop at this years’s SEMA, and certainly the tallest, the aptly named “Bully” is a 1,200 hp (1,217 PS) supercharged Chevrolet Blazer. The result of over 8,500...
Carscoops
Toyota GR 86 With Super GT-Inspired Bodykit Teased Ahead Of SEMA Debut
A heavily modified Toyota GR 86 with a Super GT-inspired bodykit is heading to the SEMA Show bound to turn heads. The Japanese car manufacturer lifted the veil on the new Toyota GR 86 GT300 Super GT race car at the start of the year. Flat Hat 3D Studio used the racer for inspiration in designing this road-legal bodykit for the sports car while Sayber Design will be responsible for the development and production.
Carscoops
Hennessey Partners With Skeleton Concept For $200,000 Venom F5-Inspired Watch
Hennessey announced today that it has partnered with France’s Skeleton Concept to create a special chronograph specifically for owners of the Venom F5 hypercar. As you might expect from the tuner, the watch is a modified version of an existing timepiece and features some exceptional additions. Based on a...
Carscoops
Scalar Performance Unveils Fully Electric Toyota GR86 Racer
Canadian company Scalar Performance chose SEMA to debut the first EV amateur touring racecar that has been approved for competition in the NASA Super Touring Series. The SCR1 is obviously based on the Toyota GR86, but swaps the 2.0-liter engine for an electric powertrain by Hypercraft, combined with a track-focused chassis setup.
Comments / 0