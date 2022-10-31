Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. SEMA 2022 was used for a number of announcements from Dodge, including a return for Roadkill Nights in 2023, and the confirmation that Dodge won’t be allowing third-party tuners access to their EVs. Direct Connection, Dodge’s line of aftermarket high-performance parts, also announced two new crate engine lines: the Hellephant V8 and the HurriCrate inline-six. In addition, although the next Charger will be an EV, the company hasn’t entirely ruled out plumbing in the Hurricane Straight-Six ICE at some point.

