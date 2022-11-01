Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Arapahoe Sheriff beats the odds to recover stolen catalytic convertersHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Three fun events in Denver this weekendInna DDenver, CO
Related
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: CSU announces new university president after tireless searching
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. Starting the 2022 fall semester without a university president...
cuindependent.com
UMAS and Sigma Lambda Beta host annual celebration for Día de los Muertos
University of Colorado Boulder students and community members gathered in Kittredge Central to celebrate Día de los Muertos on Nov. 2. The United Mexican American Students organization (UMAS) and the CU Boulder chapter of the Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity hosted the event. The event featured a presentation explaining...
cuindependent.com
Preparations begin as CU hosts No. 8 Oregon this weekend
After a tough 42-34 loss on Saturday night to Arizona State, the Buffs look to one of their most difficult matchups of the year as the University of Oregon Ducks come to town. Oregon is the eighth-ranked team in the country, with a 7-1 record, their only loss coming from the number one-ranked University of Georgia.
newsfromthestates.com
District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised
An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
cuindependent.com
CU women’s basketball wins exhibition game against Adams State
The University of Colorado Boulder women’s basketball team kicked off their 2022-23 season with a decisive 75-48 win against the Adams State University Grizzlies. With many new faces on the team, Arizona transfer sophomore Aaronette Vonleh impressed and led the Buffs with 20 points in her CU debut. “It...
DougCo teacher’s union president resigns
(Castle Rock, CO) Kevin DiPasquale, leader of the Douglas County Federation (DCF) teacher’s union, resigned earlier this month in a letter to the group’s members. DiPasquale said in an interview that after serving 18 months as president, he made the difficult decision to step away because he feels leaders in the DougCo school district aren’t focused on the best interests of students and staff.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
denvergazette.com
GUEST COLUMN: Sidewalk fee is inherently inequitable
There is no dispute that Denver deserves sidewalks that are accessible to all. But an attractive slogan can’t disguise the multiple systemic inequities embedded in Initiative 307, the annual sidewalk fee. Struggling families are being bombarded with Denver’s new trash fee, higher water bills and electricity rates structured to...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado as jackpot explodes
DENVER — Although no one won the massive Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, one person in Colorado is waking up $1 million richer. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2. One-million Powerball prizes were won in Colorado, Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Burke: Dear CSU football fans: Stop leaving games at halftime
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colorado State University football is very important in Fort Collins. Ad. Every weekend throughout the season, if our beloved Rams are...
cuindependent.com
No charges filed one year after PIKE protest, with some reforms slow to come
Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of sexual violence and assault. Students who have experienced a traumatic incident can contact free and confidential support resources through the University of Colorado Boulder’s Office of Victim Assistance on their website or by calling 303-492-8855. Moving to End Sexual Assault provides...
cuindependent.com
Colorado volleyball ends losing streak after defeating UCLA
At the CU Events Center, the University of Colorado Boulder women’s volleyball team needed a win against UCLA after losing the last three games, including being upset by Oregon State. Colorado closed the match with three sets to one in a close matchup despite dropping a set. The Buffs...
Colorado commit updates: Drew Perez dominating at left tackle for the Dragons
A converted tight end from Chicago, Drew Perez has grown into his role as an offensive tackle at Southlake (Texas) Carroll, literally and figuratively. He moved to the Lone Star State prior to his sophomore year of high school. While lining up at left tackle, the 6-foot-8, 330-pound Perez has...
After 50 Years of Serving Fort Collins, Outpost Sunsport Owners Take High Jump to Retirement
New owners assure no changes will take place with ownership transition. 50 years is a long time to do anything but especially run a successful business. That’s why Randy and Nancy Morgan, owners of Outpost Sunsport, have decided to retire. “We’ve done this for a very long time and...
Lung cancer survivor is new Ms. Colorado Senior America
The 61-year-old from Aurora was diagnosed with stage 4 lung and neck cancer in 2018.
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
LIVE RADAR: Snow begins to fall along the Front Range
DENVER — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains with several inches of new snow while Denver will likely get its first measurable snowfall. A cold front that arrived in Colorado early Thursday has brought steady snow to the mountains. Mountain roadways will become snow covered Thursday evening.
Comments / 0