AiDash, a San Jose, CA-based supplier of satellite tv for pc and AI-powered operations, upkeep, and sustainability options, obtained an funding of $10M from SE Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional improve the analysis and improvement of its merchandise, together with Clever Vegetation Administration System, Clever Sustainability Administration System, and Catastrophe and Disruption Administration System, rent new expertise, and develop to extra international markets.

1 DAY AGO