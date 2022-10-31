ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Surpasses Q3 FFO Estimates

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up

TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 83.33%....
Kaman (KAMN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Kaman (KAMN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.52%. A quarter ago,...
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning

Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
McKesson (MCK) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

McKesson (MCK) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.14%. A quarter ago,...
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Surpasses Q3 FFO Estimates

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO...
Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) Tops Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future

The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.33%. A...
Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.34%....
Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Air Transport Services (ATSG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.21%. A...
Willdan Group (WLDN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Willdan Group (WLDN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2,000%. A quarter...
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.30%. A quarter...
Prothena (PRTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Prothena (PRTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.97 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to earnings of $2.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -212.90%. A...
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%

Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20%. A...
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Reinsurance Group (RGA) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 per share. This compares to loss of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.87%. A quarter...

