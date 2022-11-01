Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Move Over, Disney! Universal Releases Holiday Teaser
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! We may have JUST turned the calendar into November, but the pumpkins are moving out with signs of the holidays already arriving for theme park giants. At Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom Park was transformed overnight, with Disney Parks taking...
disneydining.com
Neil Patrick Harris and Family Once Again Set the Standard for Halloween Costumes
Neil Patrick Harris and his family have won Halloween this year with their over-the-top and adorable costumes, and this isn’t the first time. The famous and beloved actor and his family have a long-standing tradition of dressing up for Halloween–but not just dressing up. (Hey, anyone can go as Captain Jack Sparrow!) The actor and his family–partner David Burtka and children Harper and Gideon–put amazing thought and creativity into their costumes, and the four of them always don elaborate costuming that presents a cohesive theme.
disneydining.com
Disney Shares First Look at New Fantasmic! Scenes
Well, it’s been a long two and a half years, but Fantasmic! is finally ready to reopen, and will do so on November 3! And now we have a first look at some of the new scenes, courtesy of Disney. The new scenes will replace the controversial Pocahontas scene that had been a part of the show for years.
disneydining.com
A New Animatronic Pandoran Banshee Comes to Life, But Not at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
A brand-new animatronic banshee has come to life, but Guests won’t find this Avatar animal at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. James Cameron’s Avatar was a ground-breaking work in cinematography and screenwriting. The Titanic director has a long list of credits to his name, but Avatar stands out among them all. The epic sci-fi fantasy film brought a whole new vocabulary to fans, who began to talk about things like a place called Pandora, the Na’vi people, riding bareback on a banshee, also known as an Ikran, and more.
disneydining.com
Guests Wait 12 Hours for Return of Disney Park Experience
There is plenty of excitement in the air! Walt Disney World Resort is FINALLY welcoming the return of the beloved Disney Park experience we all know and love as “Fantasmic!” But would you be willing to wait in a 12-hour line for a seat?. Cast Members were invited...
disneydining.com
Restricted Airspace Breached at Walt Disney World Resort
The restricted airspace over the Walt Disney World Resort was breached last week while Guests were in attendance at the parks. Disney World’s no-fly zone was first put into place in 2003, and not in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as many believe. That special status is why Guests at the parks can look up in the skies over Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs, and they won’t see any airliners or drones.
disneydining.com
Universal Hints: Could Reservation System Like Disney’s Be Coming?
If there is one thing you’ll hear Disney fans groan over, it tends to be the Disney Park Pass Reservation System now featured at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. But could Universal be jumping on the reservation system bandwagon soon enough?. When visiting Walt Disney World, Guests...
disneydining.com
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Is a Little Tired of Tim Burton Getting All the Credit
One of the most popular Disney movies during both the Halloween and Christmas seasons is Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Ever since its release in 1993, there has been a big debate about whether the movie is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie. Even though Burton is also known for hit movies like Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Corpse Bride, The Nightmare Before Christmas may be the one with the largest cult following — and the film’s director would like a little bit of that love and attention.
disneydining.com
Main Street Electrical Parade Returns to Disney World, But Only for a One-Night Engagement
In October, the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade returned to the Walt Disney World Resort, but since its return was so short-lived–only one night–most Guests probably missed it, and if you’re crazy over the beloved electrical lights parade that once meandered down Main Street at Magic Kingdom like we are, you’re going to want to see this!
disneydining.com
Disney’s Popular Villains Lounge Gets an Update
“Discover the untold story of this covert hideout for some of Disney’s most dastardly villains.” Disney’s new and very popular “Villains Lair” has updates on the way that have our taste buds frightfully intrigued. We previously shared the big news that the Top of the...
disneydining.com
Walt Disney World Railroad Returns, but Not at Magic Kingdom
The iconic Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom Park has been closed for over 1,400 days. As the Disney fandom grow impatient waiting for the nostalgic attraction to return, a few Resort Guests got creative. The popular ride around Magic Kingdom Park, Walt Disney World Railroad, closed on December...
disneydining.com
Should School Be More Like Disney? Video Sparks Heated Debate
Every Disney fan knows, “There’s a great big beautiful tomorrow, shining at the end of every day.” That big, beautiful tomorrow is truly in the hands of the generations now and the young ones that are to come. But should the school system try to be more...
disneydining.com
Disney’s Iconic Jungle Cruise Attraction Gets an Update
One of Disney’s most iconic attractions, Jungle Cruise, has received an update that will have Park Guests experiencing all sorts of “Festive Follies.”. The Jungle Cruise is the perfect family-friendly attraction at both Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can board a boat and “Chart a course for high adventure on a scenic and comedic boat tour of exotic rivers across Asia, Africa and South America.”
disneydining.com
Guest Videos Attempt to Stay at Disney Event Without a Ticket
If you’re planning a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, the very first thing you should do is check the Disney calendar for special events which may limit your time spent in the Park. But, let’s say you either didn’t know about the Disney special ticketed...
disneydining.com
Video Update of Disney’s Controversial Polynesian Tower
Walt Disney World Resort has revealed that Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will be experiencing a transformation. What currently looks like a construction zone will one day be a massive tower of hotel rooms. Not only have we seen structural changes recently to the Polynesian Village Resort’s Great Ceremonial House,...
disneydining.com
The Best Genie+ Strategy for Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a very popular Disney Park at the Walt Disney World Resort that invites Guests to step into their own big-screen adventures with amazing attractions and experiences that bring Hollywood to life. The Disney Park first opened on May 1, 1989, as Disney-MGM Studios and later changed its name in 2008, but the main theme has always been the same- bringing Hollywood to life.
disneydining.com
Surprise Changes to Disney’s Dining Cancellation Policy
Food is an important part of any Disney trip. People plan their Disney food for months, often agonizing over restaurant choices. Reviews are read, menus scrutinized, and lists are made. Most people know what they will eat on each day of their Walt Disney World vacation well before they actually get there. This is partly due to the Advanced Dining Reservation system in place that makes it nearly impossible to choose a table service restaurant on a whim at Disney World.
disneydining.com
Sneak Peek of Disney’s Newest Animated Movie Coming to Hollywood Studios!
Over the years, Disney has treated Guests visiting some of its Resorts to sneak peeks of upcoming movies. There have been sneak peeks of films like Cinderella, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Lightyear at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park, Disneyland Paris, and on Disney cruise ships. Now, beginning November 4, Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios will have the chance to watch a sneak peek of Disney’s newest animated film — Strange World.
disneydining.com
Step into the Movies with These Disney Film Moments You Can Live!
While many Guests absolutely love the four Disney Parks found at the Walt Disney World Resort, they also have an equal, if not deeper, love for the numerous Disney films that have been released throughout the company’s lengthy history. Classic moments from Disney animated and live-action films have led to beloved characters, songs, quotes, and more, that are instantly recognizable by Guests. Many of these incredible Disney movie moments are brought to life in immersive and amazing moments throughout the Disney Parks, offering Guests the chance to step into films and live their own movie adventures.
disneydining.com
Have You Dined at the Most Underrated Restaurant in EPCOT?
Everyone loves a hidden theme park gem. You know what I’m talking about. That quiet corner you can relax in a Disney Park, a cheap eat that is unbelievably delicious, or that fun attraction with a shorter than expected wait time. When it comes to Disney dining, it’s common to hear places like Chef Mickey’s, Crystal Palace, Le Cellier, and Cinderella’s Royal Table mentioned on repeat. But that does not mean those are the only places you should consider dining at on your Disney trip.
Comments / 0