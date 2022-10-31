Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Related
Could the Yankees pull off an unexpected Giancarlo Stanton trade?
The New York Yankees will be looking to clear money off the books this off-season, notably offloading the contract of Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. While they may have to pay a portion of their contracts to another team, they can clear a significant amount of flexibility regarding their funds, which can be directly allocated to Aaron Judge or another free agent acquisition.
KIII TV3
Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers says he wasn't tipping pitches in Game 3 loss to Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — It was a rough outing for the Astros Lance McCullers in Philadelphia. In Game 3, he gave up five home runs in 4 1/3 innings and left with the Astros trailing, 7-0. That would be the final, as the Phillies grabbed a 2-1 World Series lead. The...
Phillies manager offers ideas on why ace Zack Wheeler is running into fatigue issues
PHILADELPHIA - Even with his five postseason starts, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has thrown over 30 fewer innings than he did in 2021. His pitch counts during the postseason have been manageable with manager Rob Thomson going to get his ace right-hander before he hits 90 pitches. But Wheeler’s velocity was down 3-4 miles per hour in his last start, a five-inning, 69-pitch World Series Game 2 loss in which he allowed doubles to the first three batters he faced.
Yankees face an interesting situation at the catcher position in 2023
There’s no doubting the importance of the Catcher position in the lineup, and this season the Yankees realized that better than they had in recent years. While Jose Trevino fizzled off offensively, his defense was leagues above everyone else in baseball. The Yankees also were able to get production out of Kyle Higashioka, though his bat only came around the last two months.
Yardbarker
Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents
The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
Yardbarker
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
Meet the man responsible for bringing Astros' pitching aces to Houston
The Astros have a stable of stud pitchers, and each of them has gained respect and notoriety. How did they get to Houston? Meet the man who's credited with that.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage
The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to address this offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East. One of the top free agents on the market could solve of few of Boston's problems, and he's already being linked to the Red Sox. In a roundtable from...
Yardbarker
Top Pitcher On Market Could Become Available To Red Sox After Latest Report
Will the Boston Red Sox make one of the most notable acquisitions possible in free agency?. It appears that the best pitcher on the planet will be up for grabs this offseason, and Boston has plenty of money to spend after freeing up $120 million following a disappointing last-place finish.
Sporting News
Bryce Harper contract breakdown: How much money does Phillies star make in 13-year deal?
When Bryce Harper hit the free-agent market after the 2018 MLB season, a mad scramble to land the outfielder was promised. He was one of the most hyped prospects not just in baseball, but also North American sports when he was drafted by the Nationals in 2010, and that hype continued when he was called up to the big leagues at 19 in 2012.
Yardbarker
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Strangers who met at Phillies celebration in Center City enjoy first date at World Series
There was one positive that came out of the Phillies blowout loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series.
Yardbarker
Wawa’s Game 4 tweet about Phillies did not age well
Wawa sent a tweet ahead of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night that did not age well. The Philadelphia-area gas station/convenience store chain tried to get involved in the game and tweeted the following message about an hour prior to the first pitch:. “Each time they get...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
Houston Happens – Honoring historic Houston Astros
We've got a little bit of history and a whole lot of celebration on the show this morning!
Comments / 0