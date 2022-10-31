ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Empire Sports Media

Could the Yankees pull off an unexpected Giancarlo Stanton trade?

The New York Yankees will be looking to clear money off the books this off-season, notably offloading the contract of Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. While they may have to pay a portion of their contracts to another team, they can clear a significant amount of flexibility regarding their funds, which can be directly allocated to Aaron Judge or another free agent acquisition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Phillies manager offers ideas on why ace Zack Wheeler is running into fatigue issues

PHILADELPHIA - Even with his five postseason starts, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has thrown over 30 fewer innings than he did in 2021. His pitch counts during the postseason have been manageable with manager Rob Thomson going to get his ace right-hander before he hits 90 pitches. But Wheeler’s velocity was down 3-4 miles per hour in his last start, a five-inning, 69-pitch World Series Game 2 loss in which he allowed doubles to the first three batters he faced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees face an interesting situation at the catcher position in 2023

There’s no doubting the importance of the Catcher position in the lineup, and this season the Yankees realized that better than they had in recent years. While Jose Trevino fizzled off offensively, his defense was leagues above everyone else in baseball. The Yankees also were able to get production out of Kyle Higashioka, though his bat only came around the last two months.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents

The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
ROME, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach

While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?

Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Wawa’s Game 4 tweet about Phillies did not age well

Wawa sent a tweet ahead of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night that did not age well. The Philadelphia-area gas station/convenience store chain tried to get involved in the game and tweeted the following message about an hour prior to the first pitch:. “Each time they get...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News

The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
LOS ANGELES, CA

