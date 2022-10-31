ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prepare Your Vehicle for Snowy Weather - Beck's Auto Center

By Chris Gomez Exponent Advertising Department
 4 days ago
SPONSORED BY BECK'S AUTO CENTER - The professionals at Beck's Auto Center have taken care of many Purdue student vehicles, and they know what can happen if you don't get your car ready for winter the proper way. Check out these tips for making sure your vehicle is ready for Indiana winter weather, no matter what it may bring. Visit them online at https://becksautocenter.com/ for more info and to schedule an appointment today.

