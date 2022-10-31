ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the debate about the controversial mural at George Washington High School goes on

By By Jonah Raskin | Special to The Examiner, Fatosh Photography
Alan Snitow and Deborah Kaufman stand below Victor Arnautoff’s mural depicting the life of George Washington at Washington High School in San Francisco, which is the subject of a documentary playing at the Roxie Theater Nov. 4-10.  Fatosh Photography

He’s known as the Father of our Country and as the man who couldn’t and wouldn't lie about chopping down a cherry tree. But if Alan Snitow and Deborah Kaufman have their way, George Washington will also be remembered as “the town destroyer.” That's the title of a new documentary they have written, directed and produced about the controversial murals at George Washington High School, which were once slated to be painted over and which are now still on the walls and perhaps as controversial as ever.

In 1779, three years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence and in the thick of a violent revolution, Washington ordered the “total destruction and devastation” of Iroquois villages allied with the British. American soldiers burned 40 villages to the ground, and displaced thousands of Indians. Hundreds of Iroquois died of exposure to winter weather. A Seneca leader named Tanacharison called Washington “Hanödaga꞉nyas” — “Town Destroyer.”

In recent times, probably no San Francisco news story has traveled as far or wide as the story about Victor Arnautoff’s murals, which depict the life and times of George Washington as a foe of the Iroquois and a slave owner. Perhaps only in a city that loves its murals and hates its murals, could murals painted in the 1930s under a New Deal art program, divide citizens from one another and stir up deeply seated passions.

If you thought you could now talk calmly about Victor Arnautoff and his art, Americans Indians and George Washington, think again. “Town Destroyer” is likely to stir up all over again fundamental issues about censorship, trauma, genocide and ethnicity. The issues reached a tipping point when the members of the San Francisco Board of Education listened to impassioned testimony and voted to cover up the murals. The board rescinded its decision, perhaps because it was embarrassed by the national publicity that depicted its decision to erase the murals as a form of censorship.

Sinton and Kaufman try to walk a fine line and to offer a balanced perspective in their 58-minute documentary, which includes on-camera interviews with well known historians such as UCLA Professor Robin D. G. Kelley, plus famed San Francisco muralist Dewey Crumpler, along with community activists, local political figures and members of Indians tribes close to home and from far away.

The documentary provides a platform for experts about the representations and misrepresentations of Indians in American culture, including commercial advertisements and the names of military helicopters like Apache and Comanche, as well as Barbie Dolls with feathers and beads. The founder of the San Francisco Jewish Festival and its director for 13 years, Kaufman teamed up with Alan Snitow, the former news director at KPFA, to make “Blacks and Jews” in 1997, “Secrets of Silicon Valley” in 2001, and this year “Town Destroyer” which premiered at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

Paul Chaa, a curator at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C., calls romanticism a “form of racism” and observes that Americans have a “secret obsession with Native Americans.”

Muralist Dewey Crumpler suggests that Arnautoff’s work ought to be used as a vehicle to teach students about the past and the present. Commissioned in the late 1960s to create a mural titled “Multi-Ethnic Heritage,” which would honor Blacks and Indians, Crumpler argues for the preservation and against the destruction of the mural.

In the film, some George Washington students and their parents argue that the images on the walls are a relic of the past and not history, that they instill a sense of trauma and shame and ought to be eradicated. Pete Galindo, the director of the Great Wall Project, talks about the half-mile long “Great Wall of LA” which depicts the history of the city, including lynching.

In “Town Destroyer,” the filmmakers focus on the image of a dead Indian lying face down on the ground while settlers with guns stand close by. One commentary points out that by excluding the face of the Indian, the artist has respected the identity and the spirit of the dead person. California Indian Artist Judith Lowry describes the Gold Rush as “ground zero” for Native Americans and a time when they experienced “searing losses.” She adds that Arnautoff aimed to “subvert” the dominant narrative about Indians, pioneers and settlers.

Near the end of the documentary, Jessica Young, a Native American at the New College of Florida, says she’s unsure which side she‘s on. UCLA Professor Kelley adds that it’s not about choosing sides and that “no one person or group can tell the story.”

Lowry offers the somber notion that “we’ll have to have this debate for another couple of decades before the issue is resolved.” Maybe so. After all, the issue goes back to 1779 when George Washington ordered the destruction of the Iroquois villages. “Town Destroyer” sheds new light on our first president. It also illuminates a work of art that roiled The City and the nation.

