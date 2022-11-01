Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a Fashion Editor—My Core Fall Wardrobe Includes These 10 Classic Staples
I always keep a close eye on trends and how I can interpret them in my current looks, but my personal style veers on the more classic side of the style spectrum. Yes, I've been experimenting with new trends—including everything from sheer see-through skirts and designer logo tank tops to satin ballet flats and chunky Mary Jane heels—but my core wardrobe revolves around timeless staples that I consider to be the backbone of my closet and the pieces that get more wear than any other items I own.
Wait, I Think These J.Crew and Nordstrom Items Will Sell Out by the Holidays
It's kind of wild to think about it, but the holiday season is fast approaching. To get shoppers prepped, some of those favorite retailers have already launched gifting departments, including J.Crew and Nordstrom. If you're somebody that likes to start shopping for gifts or holiday-season outfits early, this may be the ideal time to fulfill those shopping needs.
A Beauty Editor's Shopping Cart for Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul
It's officially the best time of year—a chill is in the air, the holiday season is beginning to ramp up, and beauty sales abound. When it comes to saving major money on beauty, Amazon has you covered. This year, Amazon is hopping on the holiday gifting train extra early...
I've Been Sick of Shopping, But These 30 Pieces Pulled Me Out of My Trance
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. This might come as a surprise, but sometimes, I get sick of shopping. It's a rare occurrence, but it does happen. I'm basically surrounded by clothes and beauty products all day—at work, at home… They follow me everywhere. I know it's a good problem to have, but it's really easy to become uninspired or even bored. Sometimes, all it takes is a special group of items to pull me out of my rut, and this list, my friends, is it. From the fashion pieces that remind me why I love fall so much to the beauty picks my vanity is missing, these are the 30 items inspiring me right now. Keep scrolling for my current shopping wish list.
I Think Shopbop Has the Chicest Fall Basics—35 I Added to My Cart Immediately
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
Here's Where City Girls Are Shopping Fall Footwear
Brooklyn-based writer and content creator Chinae Alexander may be known for her eclectic personal style—not to mention her brutally funny yet honest advice podcast, “Press Send”—but she’s not one to follow trends. “For me, style is all about finding things that display the confidence you have inside and working within colors, shapes, and styles that you wear versus the opposite: them wearing you,” she explains. “I prefer buying things I’ll be able to wear for years on end and mixing in a few current pieces each season to add some freshness.”
I Shop All Day For a Living—These Are the 15 Coolest Things I've Seen This Month
October happens to be my favorite month of the year, so while I'm certainly mourning its departure, I'm also reminiscing about all of the great fashion items I came across this fall. Retailers were very busy stocking the new arrivals sections in October, let me tell ya. This month, I've had my eye on festive clothes (to avoid the last-minute holiday-party shopping scramble), outerwear, sweaters, and boots of every style, to name a few.
Why Did No One Tell Me Amazon Has an Online Outlet Store With the Cutest Stuff?
Just when I thought I was starting to have a handle on the vast shopping landscape that is Amazon, I’ve come to find that there’s a section with even more amazing deals: Amazon Outlet. After perusing the discounted offerings, I was pleased to find that there is a great selection of cute fashion finds, many of which I have now added to cart.
The Last 9 Items I Recommended My Friends Should Buy
Those in my closest circle can attest to my round-the-clock sharing of great fashion finds. If you were to look at our group text chats, more often than not, you'll find me sending a screenshot of, or a link to, one of my latest discoveries (along with how I’d style it as well as notes on which friend I could see wearing the piece the most). If you’re curious about my recent finds, I’m digging into my recent texts to give you a glimpse at my current virtual cart this season.
I'm Going Neutral This Winter, But My Shopping List Is Anything But Boring
If Nordstrom is the first place you turn to when shopping for a new season, then you've come to the right place. (And if it isn't the first place you usually go, allow me to convert you.) I've been on a major shopping kick lately—winter is around the corner, after all—so I decided to make a list of all the Nordstrom pieces I'm considering for these chillier times, and I couldn't call myself a fashion editor if I didn't share it with you.
My Holiday Wardrobe Is Coming From Reformation and Zara—33 Things in My Cart
If you're anything like me, the holiday season is a busy time. I love an excuse to dress up so this is a time of year when I tend to shine. Whether you're planning on attending one special event or are booked party after party, invest in some new pieces for your special occasion, trust me, I will be doing the same.
I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These Trends Look the Chicest With Flat Shoes
As a VIP stylist at Nordstrom, Sandy Koszarek helps her clients build out their wardrobes. During the process, she often answers a variety of style questions. Given the resurgence of ballet flats and the appeal of flat shoes, in general, to keep comfortable, many of Koszarek's clients recently asked about which trends look the chicest with flat shoes.
9 Fashion Editors Share Their Feel-Good Fall Outfits
Fall presents the perfect opportunity to get creative with my outfits. I love juxtaposing sandals with sweaters or knee-high boots with miniskirts, having fun with layers, and embracing cool lightweight jackets. Can you tell this is my favorite season? So it goes without saying that I'm always looking for fresh, cool, and creative ways to dress for 65-degree weather. More than anything, I'm looking for outfit ideas that not only feel of the moment but also spark joy when I slip them on.
H&M Just Dropped a $40 Version of the $2000 Chloé Cardigan Fashion Girls Love
Sweater weather is something we spend half the year looking forward to, and the other half embracing (and dry cleaning), but what about the humble cardigan?. We have a theory: Sweater weather comes and goes, but cardigans are seasonless. Excluding the sartorial necessities of extremely hot or cold days, a cardigan is a versatile piece to always have on hand. Whether there's always one draped over your office chair, or an item as essential to your carry-on bag as a refillable water bottle and a good book, it's clear that cardigans—in any color, material, or style—have staying power.
I Just Got My Paycheck, and I'm Spending It on Sephora's Holiday Savings Event
I'll let you in on an insider tip. The best time to buy discounted beauty products is around the holidays. Every year, I use various holiday sales to stock up on my favorite products in anticipation of the year ahead. When it comes to deals, there's one event I always make sure to pay attention to, and that's Sephora's Holiday Savings Event.
9 Fragrances to Give Your Friends With Annoyingly Great Taste
I'm not going to call anyone out, but I will say there are a handful of people in my inner circle who make holiday shopping stressful—not because they're difficult people but because they have irritatingly great taste. In years past, I've had more gifting-related breakdowns in shopping malls than I care to admit, all in a quest to find the perfect presents for the people who matter most to me.
My Stylish Co-Workers Agree: This Is the Perfect Office Capsule Wardrobe
If you've ever spent more than 30 minutes planning an outfit for work, it's time to invest in a capsule wardrobe. This workwear-focused edit from J. McLaughlin is directly inspired by my stylish co-workers here at WWW. Step into our office any day of the week, and you'll see someone rocking a crisp button-down or a black blazer, kitten-heel slingbacks or polished leather boots. Simple outfits with a quiet, luxurious feel that come together in minutes are the key here. Sounds like something you need, right? Keep scrolling to shop these staple tops, tailored pants, chic outerwear, and stylish footwear all made to mix and match.
These 5 Low-Key Outfits Are Flawless, and Each Piece Is Under $75
If there was one word or phrase to describe my personal style beyond classic and fashion-forward, it would be low-key. Effortless looks with a subtle injection of the latest trends will forever be my comfort zone. It’s for that very reason, when I’m seeking out fresh outfit inspiration on Instagram, I keep an eye out for looks that are understated while still managing to have a cool factor. And I can’t help but want to recreate every outfit from my most recent roundup.
Angelina Jolie Wore Puddle Pants, Platforms, and a Coat Trend to Get Groceries
If I were to see Angelina Jolie at the grocery store, I would want her to be wearing exactly what she was photographed in while leaving the grocery store over the weekend. Her chic, minimal style can certainly be casual and comfortable, but it's always put-together—even when she's doing something as low-key as making a grocery-store stop.
My Mom Is 62, and I'm 34—These Are the J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M Items We Love
My mother and I actually have pretty similar tastes when it comes to clothes. Yes, this is despite our age difference. (I'm 34, and she's 62.) As age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, it can easily make sense that we share similar sartorial sensibilities. On that note, three stores we happen to both like are J.Crew, Nordstrom, and H&M. On one of her recent visits, we actually scrolled through the websites of each of the retailers because she wanted a bit of shopping inspiration.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0