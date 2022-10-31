The Bears welcome the Miami Dolphins to Soldier Field on Sunday. To give us the goods on an authentic Miami pregame spread, we turned to Axios Miami's Martin Vassolo. Cuban sandwich: This is Miami’s most famous delicacy. The basics are Cuban bread, ham, Swiss cheese and pork tenderloin. A good panini press will get you far.Arepas de queso: These corn pancakes are a street-food staple in Miami. They’re sweet and cheesy — crispy on the outside, gooey inside. You’re gonna need arepa flour or yellow corn flour, frozen corn kernels, cheese and lots of butter.Ropa vieja: This comfort food calls for slow-cooking a chuck roast in a savory broth until it’s soft enough to tear apart with a fork. Time it for kickoff, and serve with rice and beans.🐬 As for the game, Martin says to brace for Miami’s speedy offense led by star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back up to speed after missing a couple games with a scary concussion, and the Fins may see newly acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb get into the action after he was traded to the team on Tuesday. "Fins up baby."

