The first-place Falcons will look a bit different when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their third win in the past four games. The Falcons used the trade deadline to address their secondary that has allowed an NFL-high 306.9 passing yards per game by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi, announced his passing. The university said he was 73, though several other sources list him as 72.
It is always a cool thing when you see a famous professional football player out and about in public. It is even cooler when you get to actually speak to said player. Even if you aren't caught up on who the actual player is, there is a good chance someone around you does.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 3-5 on their season and have lost five of their last six games. Needless to say, this is not a great position to be in and one that both Brady and the Buccaneers haven't seen themselves in quite some time.
The Bears welcome the Miami Dolphins to Soldier Field on Sunday. To give us the goods on an authentic Miami pregame spread, we turned to Axios Miami's Martin Vassolo. Cuban sandwich: This is Miami’s most famous delicacy. The basics are Cuban bread, ham, Swiss cheese and pork tenderloin. A good panini press will get you far.Arepas de queso: These corn pancakes are a street-food staple in Miami. They’re sweet and cheesy — crispy on the outside, gooey inside. You’re gonna need arepa flour or yellow corn flour, frozen corn kernels, cheese and lots of butter.Ropa vieja: This comfort food calls for slow-cooking a chuck roast in a savory broth until it’s soft enough to tear apart with a fork. Time it for kickoff, and serve with rice and beans.🐬 As for the game, Martin says to brace for Miami’s speedy offense led by star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back up to speed after missing a couple games with a scary concussion, and the Fins may see newly acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb get into the action after he was traded to the team on Tuesday. "Fins up baby."
Comments / 0