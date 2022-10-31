Read full article on original website
energyintel.com
Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon
The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
energyintel.com
Energy Futures: Reference Prices
China will come to COP27 against the backdrop of nagging domestic coal dependence and frosty trade relations with Washington. India will likely demand financial support to fund its transition to clean energy and for bearing the consequences of global warming at the COP27 summit.
energyintel.com
China's Oil Demand Rebounds in September
China's apparent oil demand bounced back in September, rising 9.6% versus August to 14 million barrels per day, its highest monthly level so far this year. India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says his country is happy to buy more crude oil from Russia if the price is right.
Markets Insider
US stocks surge after solid jobs report and speculation of China emerging from lockdowns
The 261,000 jobs added in October "don't suggest inflation is likely to slow at the rate the Fed is looking for," Orion's Rusty Vanneman told Insider.
energyintel.com
US Demand Perks Up, Net Exports Touch New Summit
Monthly US demand data from the Energy Information Administration continues to prove higher than preliminary weekly readings. Net exports of crude and petroleum products in August signify a new record for the US. European demand for US crude is strong, but Latin America dominates products. US oil demand remains stronger...
energyintel.com
West Africa Struggles to Sell Barrels Amid Global Shift
West Africa is facing fierce competition from the US and Brazil in Europe and Asia as crude flows undergo a global shift. Angola has started discounting more aggressively in response to sluggish interest in traditional markets. A return of Forcados, a key export grade, is compounding the problem of Nigeria's...
energyintel.com
Q&A: Total Places Greater Priority on Papua LNG
The ongoing force majeure at Mozambique LNG has seen TotalEnergies intensify efforts to advance its Papua LNG project. In an interview on the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week, Julien Pouget, the French major's senior vice president for E&P and renewables in Asia, gave an update on the status of the liquefaction scheme in Papua New Guinea and expounded on some of its lesser known features. He also discussed operations in Australia and Malaysia — two other countries that are central to Total's strategy in the region. An edited transcript follows.
energyintel.com
Europe's Murky Energy Investment Climate
Green investors are navigating murky waters when it comes to the energy transition in Europe, with uncertainty layered upon uncertainty. The European Commission and individual member states are struggling to find cohesive short- and long-term solutions to the energy crisis, predominantly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that led to a slump in Russian pipeline gas imports, but also because of recovering Asian economies thirsty for global LNG volumes. Energy Intelligence spoke about these issues with Ilesh Patel, partner and global markets and strategy lead at consultancy Baringa Partners, which advises investors, lenders and other stakeholders.
Britain’s biggest suppliers to offer discounts for off-peak electricity usage
Ofgem approves National Grid scheme that could cut household bills by £100 this winter and reduce risk of power cuts
Power struggles: UK companies gear up for winter blackouts
From backup generators to empty offices on standby, bosses are preparing for worst-case scenarios
energyintel.com
Majors See Scope for More M&A as Windfall Continues
Western majors’ third-quarter earnings suffered a slight sequential dip overall but still beat analysts’ expectations as the five companies — BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell and TotalEnergies — racked up combined adjusted profits of around $57 billion. Earnings calls focused on the majors' priorities for their surplus cash amid energy security concerns, which could include more M&A. Here are Energy Intelligence's main takeaways.
BoE's Pill says rates need to rise, but not to 5.25%
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England needs to raise interest rates further, but not as high as the 5.25% level which financial markets had priced in before the central bank's latest rate decision, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday.
energyintel.com
Topped-Up Spanish LNG Terminals Force Another Cargo Diversion
Congested LNG terminal tanks in Spain have caused another cargo delivery cancellation to the country, on Nov. 3, this time involving the Cartagena terminal. US LNG incumbents Cheniere and Sempra set out ever more ambitious export expansions. Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe (including Turkey) and China fell to a...
energyintel.com
Pemex Lakach Project Gets Green Light
Marathon Oil is beefing up its Eagle Ford footprint with the acquisition of privately backed Ensign Natural Resources. Russia is stopping being the eastern part of Europe and is becoming the north of Eurasia following the breakup of relations with the West. Baringa Partners' Ilesh Patel discusses the issues that...
energyintel.com
Exxon, QatarEnergy Lead New Push Offshore Canada
Exxon Mobil and partner QatarEnergy teamed up to place the highest bid in an offshore licensing round in Eastern Canada, a sign of percolating interest in exploration for an oil-producing region that looks poised for future growth. Their successful bid included a commitment to spend more than C$181 million (US$131.7...
energyintel.com
IOCs Showcase Decarbonization Work in Abu Dhabi
On the eve of the UN's COP27 climate change conference in Egypt, international oil companies highlighted their decarbonization efforts at the Adipec conference in Abu Dhabi this week. Brent crude settled up $1.51 at $96.16/bbl on Wednesday, while WTI closed up $1.63 at $90/bbl. China will come to COP27 against...
energyintel.com
Kazakhstan Sets Sights on Green Hydrogen
Kazakhstan has burnished its green credentials by signing an agreement with Hyrasia, a subsidiary of Swedish renewables group Svevind, to build one of the world’s largest green hydrogen plants. The plant is due to come into operation in 2032 and could supply up to one-fifth of Europe’s future demand for the product.
energyintel.com
Refiners Say Biden's Bark Is Louder Than Bite
Rhetoric aimed at curtailing oil exports or introducing a windfall profits tax is likely just that — rhetoric. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin. India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says his country is happy to...
