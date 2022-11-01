Read full article on original website
'It’s crazy, isn’t it': Game-saving catch, magical moments have Astros one win away from World Series title
The Astros are headed back to Houston this weekend needing just one win to cement their place in baseball history.
Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera, Barry Larkin discuss recent Kyrie Irving saga: 'Fight for the same mission'
In the midst of Kyrie Irving's latest controversy, Mariano Rivera and Barry Larkin said that beliefs away from the field can differ if the goal on it is the same.
MLS Cup final could be a battle to become the next USMNT coach
Not since 2003 has MLS Cup been contested between two No 1 seeds. The Major League Soccer playoffs almost always produce shocks, but Saturday’s showpiece between Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union was predicted by many to materialise. If LAFC have been the unstoppable force in 2022, Philly have been the immovable object. In terms of quality, the 2022 MLS Cup final has the potential to be the best ever.
