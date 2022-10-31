Tennessee's rise this season has set the table for one of the best treats in college football: No. 1 vs. 2. By climbing into a tie with Ohio State, the Volunteers will play No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in just the 25th regular-season meeting between the top two teams in the AP Top 25. It will be the first 1-vs.-2 matchup since LSU beat Alabama in 2019 on the way to the national championship.

