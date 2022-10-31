ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick Middle School “Blue Crew” Engages Students in Decision-Making Process

When you were a student, did you ever want to provide input on events for your school, but there was never an opportunity? Well, the students of Brunswick Middle School (BMS) now have the opportunity to join a brand-new club, named Blue Crew. It is run by Susan Palchesko, BMS principal.
Being a medical scribe may help Northeast Ohio students write their health care future

CLEVELAND — When you visit your doctor, you expect their undivided attention. But every patient also requires a lot of paperwork. "Clinical documentation is incredibly difficult, you ask a physician why they don't want to do it it's because it's challenging and it takes them away from the patient, so burnout for scribes is actually pretty high as well," says Charlie Coe of Scribe America, one of the largest providers of medical scribes in the country.
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program

CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
North Ridgeville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Oberlin High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Ridge Academy on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00.
Help Mentor Police Fill-a-Cruiser on November 13th

Mentor Police will be hosting their ninth annual Fill-a-Cruiser Food Drive on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Giant Eagle supermarket located at 8383 Tyler Boulevard in Mentor. Officers will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations which will be distributed to food...
University Hospitals breaks ground on orthopedic-focused ASC in Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC, according to a Nov. 1 report from local news station WTAM. The UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center will be opened in partnership with surgical care...
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder

When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
clevelandmagazine.com

Habitat for Humanity Expands into Lorain County

Find out how this Cleveland nonprofit is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership into Lorain County. One of its first priorities is to reopen its popular ReStore home improvement center and thrift store in Amherst.
