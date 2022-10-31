Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
medinacountylife.com
Brunswick Middle School “Blue Crew” Engages Students in Decision-Making Process
When you were a student, did you ever want to provide input on events for your school, but there was never an opportunity? Well, the students of Brunswick Middle School (BMS) now have the opportunity to join a brand-new club, named Blue Crew. It is run by Susan Palchesko, BMS principal.
Being a medical scribe may help Northeast Ohio students write their health care future
CLEVELAND — When you visit your doctor, you expect their undivided attention. But every patient also requires a lot of paperwork. "Clinical documentation is incredibly difficult, you ask a physician why they don't want to do it it's because it's challenging and it takes them away from the patient, so burnout for scribes is actually pretty high as well," says Charlie Coe of Scribe America, one of the largest providers of medical scribes in the country.
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
North Ridgeville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Oberlin High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Ridge Academy on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
X-Rated Halloween display in Ohio neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
cityofmentor.com
Help Mentor Police Fill-a-Cruiser on November 13th
Mentor Police will be hosting their ninth annual Fill-a-Cruiser Food Drive on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Giant Eagle supermarket located at 8383 Tyler Boulevard in Mentor. Officers will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations which will be distributed to food...
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
beckersasc.com
University Hospitals breaks ground on orthopedic-focused ASC in Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC, according to a Nov. 1 report from local news station WTAM. The UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center will be opened in partnership with surgical care...
Morning Journal
Amherst: University Hospitals breaks ground at new Beaver Creek Surgery Center site
University Hospitals broke ground Nov. 1 on the future site of the UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center at 917 N. Lake St., near the state Route 2 and Oak Point Road exchange. Developed by Monument Healthcare Development, the UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center, also known as UHABC, will...
Rising RSV respiratory virus hits kids hard, fills pediatric wards in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Respiratory syncytial virus, also called RSV, came roaring into Greater Cleveland at the end of September and has been steadily growing, now filling area hospitals with sick children. UH Rainbow and Children’s Hospital, for example, is seeing double the number of children with RSV in their...
cleveland19.com
Lorain plans series of crosswalk repairs after resident calls 19 Troubleshooters for help
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - For months, a Lorain woman has called on her city to repair broken lights on a crosswalk. Cherie Page said she’s waited all summer for officials to fix the lights on West 37th Street and Oberlin Avenue. According to the city of Lorain, that job...
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
Russos already in search of new grocery for Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Fairmount District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in roughly a century, the Cedar-Fairmount District finds itself without a grocery store. It’s a vacancy that the Russo family, owners of the Heights Medical Building, remains confident will be filled sooner rather than later.
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
clevelandmagazine.com
Habitat for Humanity Expands into Lorain County
Find out how this Cleveland nonprofit is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership into Lorain County. One of its first priorities is to reopen its popular ReStore home improvement center and thrift store in Amherst.
Cancer surgeon transforms own diagnosis into gift for other patients
For Dr. Gregory Boone, breast cancer surgeon at Cleveland Clinic's Mercy Hospital in Canton, his personal battle with cancer has transformed into a gift for not only him and his family, but his patients.
Comments / 0